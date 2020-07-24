The Galien Foundation Introduces 2020 Prix Galien USA Nominees in "Best Biotechnology Product," "Best Pharmaceutical Agent," and "Best Medical Technology" Categories

NEW YORK, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation today announced the 2020 50th Annual Prix Galien USA award nominees. The Prix Galien award is among the global health innovation industry's most renowned honors, recognizing outstanding biomedical and medical technology product achievement that improves the human condition.

To qualify, each candidate must be U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved for marketing within the last five years and demonstrate tremendous potential to impact human health. Sales data are not considered by the nominating committee in their award nominee selection; only science and health impact.

"As we celebrate 50 years of the Prix Galien process, we are honored to announce this year's Prix Galien USA nominees, which represent the determination and passion for change that serves as the driving force of life-changing innovation," said Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Committees. "The Awards Committee applauds the nominees for their commitment to ensure a healthier future for generations to come."

The Prix Galien USA 2020 nominees include products evaluated in the following categories: "Best Biotechnology Product" – 23 nominees; "Best Pharmaceutical Agent" – 26 nominees; and "Best Medical Technology" – 18 nominees. Learn more about the profile of this year's nominees here.

Best Biotechnology Product (Nominees)

Akcea Therapeutics and Ionis Pharmaceuticals TEGSEDI® Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ULTOMIRIS® (ravulizumab-cwvz) Alnylam Pharmaceuticals GIVLAARI® Alnylam Pharmaceuticals ONPATTRO® Amgen Aimovig® (erenumab-aooe) Amgen EVENITY® (romosozumab-aqqg) Amicus Therapeutics GALAFOLD® AveXis, Inc., a Novartis company Zolgensma® (onasemnogene abeparvovec-xioi) BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc Palynziq® Daiichi Sankyo & AstraZeneca ENHERTU® Dompé Pharmaceuticals OXERVATE™ Eli Lilly & Co. EMGALITY® Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Hemlibra® Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Polivy® Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. Oxbryta® Janssen Research & Development, LLC TREMFYA® Medicines360 LILETTA® Merck & Co., Inc ERVEBO®, suspension for intramuscular injection Novo Nordisk A/S Rybelsus® Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ANDEXXA® Regeneron & Sanofi Dupixent® Sanofi Cablivi® Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited TAKHZYRO®

Best Pharmaceutical Agent (Nominees)

AbbVie Inc. RINVOQ™ Adlon Therapeutics L.P., a subsidiary of Purdue Pharma L.P. Adhansia XR Advanced Accelerator Applications USA, Inc., a Novartis company Lutathera® (lutetium Lu 177 dotatate) Astellas Pharma Inc. XOSPATA® Bayer U.S., LLC NUBEQA® Bayer U.S., LLC VITRAKVI® Eli Lilly and Company Olumiant® Eli Lilly and Company REYVOW® Genentech, a member of the Roche Group Rozlytrek GW Pharmaceuticals plc/Greenwich Biosciences Inc. EPIDIOLEX® Janssen Biotech, Inc. BALVERSA® Janssen Biotech, Inc. ERLEADA® Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. XPOVIO® Medicines Development for Global Health MOXIDECTIN Merck & Co., Inc RECARBRIO™ for injection, for intravenous use Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Adakveo® (crizanlizumab-tmca) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Entresto® (sacubitril/valsartan) Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation Piqray® (alpelisib) Pfizer Inc. LORBRENA® Pfizer Inc. VYNDAQEL® (tafamidis meglumine) / VYNDAMAX® (tafamidis) Population Council ANNOVERA™ Servier Pharmaceuticals ASPARLAS SIGA Technologies, Inc. TPOXX® Sobi, Inc. Gamifant® (emapalumab-lzsg) TB Alliance Pretomanid Theravance Biopharma, Inc. YUPELRI® (revefenacin) Inhalation Solution

Best Medical Technology (Nominees)

Abbott Abbott's MitraClip™ Transcatheter Mitral Valve Repair System BD Venovo™ Venous Stent System BIOTRONIK PK Papyrus Covered Coronary Stent System Boston Scientific Corporation AXIOS™ – Stent and Electrocautery Enhanced Delivery System Boston Scientific Corporation HeartLogic™ Heart Failure Diagnostic Boston Scientific Corporation Sentinel™ Cerebral Protection System Cala Health Cala Trio™ Clinical Research Consultants, Inc. and HumanOptics AG CUSTOMFLEX® ARTIFICIALIRIS Edwards Lifesciences Edwards SAPIEN 3 Ultra™ transcatheter heart valve system Edwards Lifesciences INSPIRIS RESILIA Aortic Valve Endomag Magtrace® and Sentimag® Magnetic Localization System Glaukos Corporation iStent inject® Impulse Dynamics CCM® Therapy for Heart Failure Medtronic Implantable System for Remodulin and HeartWare HVAD Pear Therapeutics reSET® and reSET-O® Pulmonx Zephyr Endobronchial Valve System® Sonendo GentleWave® System Teva Pharmaceutical Industries ProAir® Digihaler™

"While scientific discovery and medical innovation experts continue to fight against the current pandemic, this year's nominees remind us how their work represents the next chapter of human progress in fighting disease," said Bruno Cohen, Chairman of the Galien Foundation. "As we quickly approach this year's in-person and digital awards ceremony, the Foundation continues to monitor the COVID-19 pandemic and will support guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and World Health Organization (WHO)."

The Prix Galien USA Committee is composed of seventeen renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including five Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 29, 2020 in New York City.

Prix Galien Awards Committee 2020

Sue DESMOND-HELLMANN

M.D., M.Ph., Former Chief Executive Officer, Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation

Committee Chair

Richard AXEL

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Co-director, Kavli Institute for Brain Science; Professor, Columbia University Medical Center

Michael S. BROWN

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Molecular Genetics and Internal Medicine UT Southwestern Medical Center at Dallas

Linda BUCK

Ph.D., Nobel Laureate, Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center Professor; Affiliate Professor of Physiology and Biophysics, University of Washington

Susannah FOX

Independent Consultant and Health Care Innovation Leader, and Former Chief Technology Officer, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services

Laurie GLIMCHER

M.D., CEO and President, Dana Farber Cancer Institute, Professor of Medicine, Harvard Medical School

Joseph GOLDSTEIN

M.D., Nobel Laureate, Professor of Molecular Genetics and Internal Medicine, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center

Mary-Claire KING

Ph.D., American Cancer Society Professor of Genome Sciences and Medical Genetics, University of Washington

Robert S. LANGER

M.D., David H. Koch Institute Professor at MIT

Cato T. LAURENCIN

M.D., Ph.D. University Professor, University of Connecticut

Steven J. LESTER

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Mayo Clinic-ASU MedTech Accelerator; Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine and Science

Paul A. MARKS

M.D., Laboratory Head of Cell Biology and President Emeritus, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Michael ROSENBLATT

M.D., Chief Medical Officer, Flagship Pioneering

Bengt SAMUELSSON

M.D., Ph.D., Nobel Laureate; Former President, Karolinska institute; Former Chairman, Nobel Foundation

Marc TESSIER-LAVIGNE

Ph.D., President, Stanford University

Roy VAGELOS

M.D., Retired Chairman and CEO, Merck & Co., Inc.; Chairman of the Board, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Tachi YAMADA

M.D., Venture Partner, Frazier

Elie WIESEL

Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Boston University, Honorary Founding President, In Memoriam

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to catalyze the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact human health and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the USA for the Prix Galien, an international award that recognizes outstanding achievements in improving the human condition through the development of innovative therapies. The Prix Galien was created in France in 1970 in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical and medical technology research.

For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

