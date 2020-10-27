The Gallery Collection Announces 2020 Colors of Autumn Photo Contest

RIDGEFIELD PARK, N.J., Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Gallery Collection, a leading publisher of personalized business greeting cards and company holiday cards for over 90 years, is excited to announce their Colors of Autumn Photo Contest. The company invites all prospective entrants to snap their best fall season photo that perfectly captures the essence of autumn and submit it for a chance to win a $500 cash prize.

The photo contest is free to enter, and entries are being accepted now through Nov. 29, 2020, with the winner being announced on or about Dec. 9, 2020. To review the official contest rules and submit your best fall photo, visit the Colors of Autumn Photo Contest Submission Page. The Gallery Collection has been running a successful Create-A-Greeting-Card Scholarship Contest for 14 years. This will be the third photo contest the company has conducted in 2020 and will soon announce the $500 winner for the recently concluded 2020 Pet Photo Contest.

"Our company is delighted to continue our tradition of giving away cash prizes in the form of the Autumn Photo Contest," said H.L DeVore, Chief Marketing Officer for The Gallery Collection. "These photo contests are also a great way to help us showcase the better moments of a trying year for so many."

About The Gallery Collection - Prudent Publishing's The Gallery Collection is a leading publisher of premium quality business greeting cards in the United States. Established in 1929 and still family owned, the company offers direct-from-the-publisher prices that include customized ink and foil imprints, a large selection of memorable greetings, and matching deckle-edged envelopes made of recycled paper. The Gallery Collection offers an extensive array of company Christmas cards, personalized holidays cards, business birthday cards, presentation folders, certificates, holders, and business cards; many of which are produced by wind power using environmentally friendly recycled paper stock.

