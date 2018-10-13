The Game Awards add "God of War" to War of Awards roster

BOSTON, Dec. 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- War of Awards, a video game award mega-battle, has announced the latest video game nominees added to the 5th Annual program.

The latest nominees were drafted in from The Game Awards, announced on December 6, 2018, with producer Geoff Keighley. The Game Awards are voted publicly with a final panel of industry judges that make the official decision.

The critically-acclaimed, Red Dead Redemption 2, landed three nominations for 'Audio', 'Character/Performance', and 'Narrative' — all stemming from recent victories in those respective categories at The Game Awards.

Return of the Obra Dinn, a game known for its wildly minimalist yet remarkably stylized art, won 'Art Direction' from the Keighley-led show in a surprising upset, beating AAA giants such as God of War and Red Dead Redemption 2.

The second round of nominees in the 5th annual War of Awards are now:

ART DIRECTION

God of War (Golden Joysticks)

Return of the Obra Dinn (Game Awards)

AUDIO

God of War (Golden Joysticks)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Game Awards)

CHARACTER/PERFORMER

Detroit: Become Human – Connor (Golden Joysticks)

Red Dead Redemption 2 – Arthur Morgan (Game Awards)

DESIGN

No Comparable Wins Yet

GAME OF THE YEAR

Fortnite (Golden Joysticks)

God of War (Game Awards)

NARRATIVE

God of War (Golden Joysticks)

Red Dead Redemption 2 (Game Awards)

BEST MULTIPLAYER

Monster Hunter: World (Golden Joysticks)

Fortnite (Golden Joysticks, Game Awards)

The next nominees will be announced shortly after the winners of the DICE Awards are decided on February 13, 2019.

Final winners in the War of Awards will be determined at the end of the current award season using an "Iowa caucus" live debate format by attendees of PAX East, the Penny Arcade Expo held March 2019 in Boston.

Fans can make and track predictions at warofawards.org before each precursor award and as the PAX East finale gets closer.

