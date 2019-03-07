NEW YORK, March 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Increased adoption of digital learning and augmented/virtual reality technologies to drive overall growth of gamification in education market across the globe



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751089



The gamification in education market is expected to grow from USD 450 million in 2018 to USD 1,800 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 32.0% during the forecast period of 2018–2023. The major factors driving the growth of the gamification in education market are increasing adoption of digital learning, growing need to enhance the learning experience for better outcomes, and adoption of AR/VR technologies. However, the lack of availability of skilled trainers and instructors is hindering the market growth.



Among offerings, the services segment is expected to grow at a higher rate during the forecast period.

The services segment is expected to register the higher CAGR among offerings during the forecast period. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the rapid increase in demand for support services, as more institutions are looking for personalized products, leading to a rising need for consulting and support services.



The APAC gamification in education market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific (APAC) region is projected to have the highest CAGR among all the regions covered, during the forecast period. This growth is primarily driven by the increase in spending on technologies such as cloud and digital learning, growth in the adoption of mobile devices, and entrance of startups with innovative software in the region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), marketing directors, innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the gamification in education market.

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

• By Designation: C-level – 45%, Directors – 30%, and Others – 25%

• By Region: North America – 30%, Europe – 35%, Asia Pacific – 20%, and RoW – 15%



The major vendors of gamification in education software and services include Bunchball (US), NIIT (India), MPS Interactive (India), Microsoft (US), D2L (Canada), Top Hat (Canada), Classcraft Studios (Canada), Recurrence (US), Fundamentor (India), Cognizant (US), BLUErabbit (Mexico), Google (Grasshopper) (US), Kahoot (Norway), CK-12 (US), and Kuato Studios (US). The study included an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players with their company profiles, recent developments, and key growth strategies adopted by them.



Research coverage

The market study covers the gamification in education market across different segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments based on offering (software and services), deployment mode, end user, and region.



In addition, the study also includes use cases, industry trends, and key influencing factors such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. The study highlights the competitive landscape and in-depth competitive analysis of the key market players, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key benefits of buying the report

The report is expected to help the market leaders/new entrants in this market by providing them information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall gamification in education market and its segments.This report is also expected to help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain insights to improve the position of their businesses and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report also aims at helping stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05751089



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

