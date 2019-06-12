NEW YORK, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The garden tillers market is likely to reach around $1.5 billion by 2024, growing at a CAGR of approximately 5% during 2018–2024.



The growth of sustainable cities, the rise of urban gardening, the growth of the landscaping industry, the growing adoption of IoT, and the growth of cordless tillers are expected to drive the garden tillers market. Currently, the garden tillers market is undergoing a revolution as smart tillers are being replaced with traditional ones. The adoption of tillers in several end-user industries such as commercial, and residential is driving the global garden tillers market. Further, the implementation of stringent emission regulations by government agencies worldwide to tackle increasing pollution levels is influencing the growth of green covers, thereby positively impacting the garden tillers market. Further, the increase in the green cover in urban areas, stability in the economic landscape, and the increased consumer interest toward gardening across the world are the factors directly influencing the market.



Nowadays, vendors are trying to meet the consumer's need by providing technically high-quality products. They are integrating smart digital assistance that is capable to detect, analyze, and execute instructions according to the surrounding environment. Also, the emergence of voice-activated control systems has further added an impetus to market growth. For instance, the introduction of Tertill, a solar powered and weatherproof garden tiller, demonstrates the shift toward smart connected tillers.



The research report on the garden tillers market covers market sizing and forecast, market share, industry trends, growth drivers, and vendor analysis. The study includes insights on segmentation by products (front-tine, rear-tine, cultivators, and mid-tine), end-users (commercial and residential), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA).



The study considers the present scenario of the garden tillers market and its market dynamics for the period 2019?2024. The report covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. It covers both the demand and supply aspect of the market. It profiles and examines leading and prominent companies operating in the garden tillers market.



Garden Tillers Market: Segmentation



The garden tillers market by product can be segmented into front-tine, rear-tine, cultivators, and mid-tine. The front-tine segment grew gradually and reached around $440 million in 2018. Front-tine tillers have tines on the front machine, and the rear wheel positioning helps for easy maneuvering. The growth of front-tine tillers can be attributed to the demand from small farms and residential sectors. Further, front-tine tillers are expected to witness a strong demand from developing economies such as India and China.



The rear-tine tiller segment is the second largest segment in the garden tillers market. The growth of rear-tine tillers is highly influenced by the growth of theme parks, golf courses, and cricket and football stadiums. The cultivator segment was the third-largest one in the market in 2018. Affordable pricing and high weeding and soil mixing capabilities are driving their demand in emerging markets.



The garden tillers market by end-user can be segmented into commercial and residential. The commercial sector dominates the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. The rise of commercial construction activities, including office spaces and large parks and gardens in developed countries (the US and Europe) as well as in emerging countries (China and India), is likely to impact the adoption of garden equipment in the commercial segment positively.



Further, the high-power output and the capability of tilling new and hard soil are positively influencing the adoption of commercial tiller equipment. The residential segment is the second-largest end-user. The growing consumer interest in gardening and associated health benefits with the practice and the increasing construction of high-rise residential buildings are the prominent factors responsible for the growth of the residential segment.



Market Segmentation by Products

• Front-tine

• Rear-tine

• Cultivators

• Mid-tine

Market Segmentation by End-users

• Residential

• Commercial



Garden Tillers Market: Geography



The garden tillers market by geography is segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, Latin America, and MEA. North America dominated the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period. Regional economic growth, the growing garden and landscaping industry, and the adoption of green roofs are some the prominent factors for the accelerated growth in the region. Also, several companies in Silicon Valley are reshaping the technological landscape of garden equipment. In recent years, the US has witnessed a massive growth in the construction and residential sector, which has influenced the landscaping industry to a large extent. Hence, the accelerated demand for landscaping services from commercial and residential properties is expected to have a positive impact on the garden tillers market.



The rise in the number of construction projects - residential as well as commercial - has made Europe as the second-largest end-user of the garden tillers market. APAC is the third-largest region in the garden tillers market. In 2018, Latin America accounted for a market share of around 8%, which is expected to decrease in 2024. MEA is witnessing a steady growth for garden tillers. Government initiatives to develop theme parks and golf courses are likely to boost the garden tillers market in MEA during the forecast period.



Market Segmentation by Geography

• APAC

o China

o Australia

o Japan

• Europe

o Germany

o UK

o France

• North America

o US

o Canada

• Latin America

o Brazil

o Mexico

• MEA

o Saudi Arabia

o UAE

o South Africa



Key Vendor Analysis

The garden tillers market is expected to witness healthy growth during the forecast period due to an increase in the green cover in cities and the growth of urban gardening across the world. Vendors are focusing on adopting the latest technologies and innovations in garden products. The rise of robotic garden tillers and the penetration of IoT are expected to bring significant changes in the industry. Also, the presence of highly productive domestic manufacturers and growing exports is expected to accelerate the growth of tillers in North America in the next few years. Further, the growth of sustainable cities in the MEA region is expected to drive the overall usage and adoption of garden tillers.



Leading Vendors

• STIHL

o Business Overview

o Major Product Offerings

o Key Strategies

o Key Strengths

o Key Opportunities

• Husqvarna Group

• STIGA

• Honda



Other Prominent Vendors

• Makita Corp.

o Business Overview

• MTD Products

• The Toro Company

• Emak Group

• Techtronic Industries

• Stanley Black and Decker

• Globe Tools Group

• Sumec

• AL-KO Kober

• Snow Joe

• Lowe's Corp.

• Pellenc

• Einhell Germany

• Active

• Cobra

• Rochford Garden Machinery

• Schiller Grounds Care

• Yardmax

• MacKissic

• Texas



Key Market Insights

• Offers market sizing and growth prospects of the garden tillers market for the forecast period 2019–2024

• Provides comprehensive insights on the latest industry trends, market forecast, and growth drivers in the garden tillers market

• Includes a detailed analysis of market growth drivers, challenges, and investment opportunities

• Delivers a complete overview of market segments and the regional outlook of the garden tillers market

• Offers an exhaustive summary of the vendor landscape, competitive analysis, and key market strategies to gain a competitive advantage in the market



