The Gardens of Boca Raton Opens the Doors to Their New South Building Addition, New Sanctuary and Banquet Facility

The expansion added around 15,000 square-feet of space that includes 1,860 crypts, a new sanctuary with mezzanine level seating for an excess of 350 seated and additional space to accommodate another 300 for a service with standing room only spaces and seating in the banquet hall.

The building will serve as a multi-denominational chapel for services and memorials and will include state of the art audio and visual equipment with the capabilities to live stream services for family members and friends unable to attend.

"With the vision of my brother Garrett, the support and guidance from ownership, and with the help of a special group of local vendors and contractors it is my honor and privilege to have opened the doors of our new sanctuary and banquet hall to share what I know to be the number one premier mausoleum and funeral home in all of North America," said Marshall Jacobs, GM/COO of The Gardens of Boca Raton.

He continued, "On behalf of Shelly Maschler, myself and my brother, and the rest of the ownership team, I'd like to thank Commissioner Weinroth, Mayor Scott Singer, the Boca Raton Chamber of Commerce and our friends, family and business partners for their valuable time in attendance at our Grand Opening event as well as their continued best wishes for success for the property."

For questions about the new expansion or to schedule a tour of the new South Mausoleum Building, please contact The Gardens at 561-693-0399; www.TheGardens.com.

About The Gardens of Boca Raton

The Gardens of Boca Raton is a family-owned, multi-faith facility serving South Florida from Miami to Jupiter. The lushly manicured grounds include idyllic gardens and a cemetery with private mausoleums, crypts, niches, salons, estates, and memorial benches.

