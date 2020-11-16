The Gay Goods Launches With Veteran Editor Mark Peikert at the Helm

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks the launch of new online destination, The Gay Goods. With former Playbill Editor-in-Chief Mark Peikert leading the charge, the subversive, NSFW gay editorial site promises truth, depth, and openness in a cultural landscape devoid of nuance. The Gay Goods comes from the minds behind the trailblazing gay content studio Carnal Media.

The Gay Goods is comprised of three content verticals: Counterpoint, The Goods, and The Sticky Stuff.

COUNTERPOINT talks frankly about the modern world, where op-eds of unpopular opinions and contrarians are welcome and celebrated.

talks frankly about the modern world, where op-eds of unpopular opinions and contrarians are welcome and celebrated. THE GOODS is the daily source for the latest and hottest in gay adult content, stars, and studios.

is the daily source for the latest and hottest in gay adult content, stars, and studios. THE STICKY STUFF offers hot takes on pop culture and people in the news.

"After a career spent at the mercy of advertisers, launching a site dedicated to promoting a sex-positive attitude and combating politically correct nonsense is a perfect way to enter the dawning of a new political era," Peikert says. "And that The Gay Goods will be just as irreverent, acerbic, and gay as I am? That's very good indeed."

With more than 15 years of editorial leadership experience, Peikert's career milestones include Editor-in-Chief positions with legacy publications, Playbill and Backstage, where he oversaw organic growth in brand awareness and double digit increases in online traffic, even expanding the online reach of the former in the midst of a Broadway shutdown. An in-demand moderator, he's shared the stage with A-list creators including Academy Award winners Angelina Jolie, Alicia Vikander, Eddie Redmayne, and Julianne Moore, Black Mirror creator Charlie Brooker, Tony winner Andrew Garfield, and the casts of Broadway hits Dear Evan Hansen, The Band's Visit, and Come From Away. Peikert's first leadership role was at The New York Press, and has been a contributor to Out Magazine, The Wrap, and Town & Country, among others.

"I've long wanted to launch something that makes me laugh while also having a sharp, witty point of view," says The Gay Goods publisher and Carnal Media co-founder Legrand Wolf. "And as soon as I started speaking with Mark, it was clear he's the perfect person to steer The Gay Goods. I'm excited to continue combating sex negativity and bullying in the adult world by launching a site that takes porn seriously. The Gay Goods is a perfect complement to what Carnal Media is already selling. One way or another, we're going to rile you up."

With his husband, Wolf founded Carnal Media in 2018, winning a slew of industry awards from Cybersocket, Grabbys and AVN among others, for their sites and company including Most Innovative Company of 2020. Carnal Media's suite of titles are combined under one of the few gay adult content companies created and run by gay men.

