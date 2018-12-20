LONDON, Dec. 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses to gain traction in the market. Eco-friendly mattresses are free of volatile organic compounds, hypoallergenic materials, non-toxic fire barrier methods, and pesticide residues. Eco-friendly mattresses use fabric that is free of chemical dyes and toxic pesticides. The existing high demand for eco-friendly mattresses is met by the frequent launch of such mattresses by key market players. Technavio's analysts have predicted that the gel mattresses market will register a CAGR of more than 2% by 2023.



Market Overview

Increase in online retailing

Vendors and retailers are utilizing online platforms to expand their geographical reach and consumer base. In addition, the convenience of online shopping and additional transactional features of e-commerce platforms boost the growth of the online gel mattresses market.

Volatility of raw material prices

Gel mattresses are made from natural fiber, the production of which is highly dependent on the geographic and environmental condition of the country. This also impacts the price of gel mattresses. Thus, the volatility of raw material prices in various countries affects the global gel mattresses market.

Competitive Landscape

The market appears to be fragmented and with the presence of several companies including Corsicana Mattress and Kingsdown the competitive environment is quite intense. Factors such as the increase in online retailing and the growing demand for eco-friendly mattresses, will provide considerable growth opportunities to gel mattresses manufactures. Corsicana Mattress, Kingsdown, Serta Simmons Bedding, Spring Air International, and Tempur Sealy International are some of the major companies covered in this report.



