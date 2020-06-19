The General Insurance Presents Shaq's Fun House vs Gronk Beach

NEW YORK, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame legend and 4X NBA champion Shaquille O'Neal and 3X Super Bowl Champion Rob Gronkowski announced today that they are teaming up for Shaq's Fun House vs Gronk Beach Presented by The General Insurance. The livestreamed party with a purpose will feature epic SHAQ vs GRONK challenges & superstar musical performances while raising money for The NAACP and Boys & Girls Clubs of America in an effort to help in the fight against social injustices. In addition, the official food delivery partner of the event, DoorDash, has pledged to donate one meal up to 1.25 million meals, to people in need for each viewer in the livestream through their partnership with Feeding America®. The one of a kind global livestream will take place on June 27th starting at 8pm EST. Fans can tune into Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach Presented by The General Insurance free of charge at: www.ShaqVsGronk.com and directly on Tik Tok.

"I always say there are two things that truly bring people together, Sports & Music. So I called up my brother GRONK and my partners at The General Insurance and together we created a party with a purpose that is giving back to the community." -Shaquille O'Neal

"Ever since my first dance battle with SHAQ, I have been waiting to challenge him again. I'm so excited to compete against SHAQ in five epic challenges all to benefit great charities, plus bring the world together for some fun with some of our favorite artists." - Rob Gronkowski

SHAQ & GRONK are set to compete head-to-head in interactive challenges including the following:

Lip Sync Battle Presented by The General Insurance

Game of HORSE Presented by YAPPA

Jousting Presented by Monster Energy

Buffalo Wild Wings Blazin' Challenge

The McCormick Grill Mates Steak Challenge

Rocket Mortgage Sports Showdown

The winner of each challenge will earn a donation to their charity - Team GRONK is representing the NAACP and Team SHAQ is representing Boys & Girls Clubs of America. YAPPA, the official communication platform of the livestream, will power the live chat during the stream and also present a SHAQ v GRONK game of HORSE where fans have the chance to be a part of the stream by Yapping the type of shot they want SHAQ or GRONK to take.

Prepare for musical performances and live interviews from superstar artists including DaBaby who currently sits at #1 on Billboard's Hot 100 Chart with his song "Rockstar," multi-platinum rapper Snoop Dogg, GRAMMY-nominated global DJ, Steve Aoki, GRAMMY Award-winning producer, DJ and songwriter, Diplo, DJ Carnage, and SHAQ making an appearance as DJ Diesel. Hosting this epic event will be journalist and broadcaster for Turner Sports, Taylor Rooks, alongside legendary comedian JB Smoove. In addition, Fans from around the world will be able to show off their best at home dance moves alongside SHAQ & GRONK via The General's Fan Cam - so get ready to DANCE!

The General Insurance and Shaquille O'Neal have a storied history together and are excited to be teaming up with Rob Gronkowski for this event. "We are proud to join Shaq and Gronk for this party with a purpose," said Elicia Azali, Chief Revenue Officer at The General Insurance. "It will not only raise spirits; it will also raise awareness for several critical social justice organizations and give fans an opportunity to make an impact." To build excitement for this event, starting today, fans can enter "The General Admission" sweepstakes for the chance to win an exclusive Zoom meet and greet with both SHAQ & GRONK before the livestream. To enter the sweepstakes, please visit www.thegeneral.com/shaqvsgronk.

The official food delivery partner of the event and the nation's leading on-demand local logistics network, DoorDash, has pledged to donate one meal*, up to 1.25 million meals, to people in need for each viewer in the livestream through their partnership with Feeding America®. DoorDash has also teamed up with SHAQ to offer 10 DoorDash customers the opportunity to win SHAQ signed basketballs. To enter to win, use promo code SHAQVSGRONK** on any order placed on the DoorDash app between June 24 and June 28. Customers can also enter to win by emailing [email protected] with their name, phone number, email address, city of residence and the code "SHAQVSGRONK".

Yappa, the first audio and video commenting tool, is the official communication platform of the livestream. Embedded by the comments section, SHAQ, GRONK and the musical performers will be leaving yaps, audio and video comments, via the Yappa tool throughout the stream to engage with fans around the world. Additionally, Yappa will present Shaq VS Gronk's game of HORSE. During this live, interactive game, viewers will be in on the fun as they leave yaps about the type of shot they want SHAQ or GRONK to take.

SHAQ will be debuting a brand new Papa John's creation live on air – and you can join him and GRONK LIVE! Three lucky Papa Rewards members will join SHAQ & GRONK live on air for the ultimate virtual pizza party. Fans that sign up for Papa Rewards before June 24th will be automatically entered to join SHAQ & GRONK live during the broadcast!

The one of a kind global livestream will be produced in partnership by: Medium Rare and ABG Entertainment. Fans can tune in from around the world to watch Shaq's Fun House vs. Gronk Beach Presented by The General Insurance free of charge at: www.ShaqVsGronk.com and directly on Tik Tok. SHAQ VS GRONK has also partnered with LiveXLive to simulcast the live stream across 20+ other platforms including: LiveXLive, Facebook, Twitch, Youtube, Twitter and more. SHAQ vs GRONK will also air on Facebook Watch via SHAQ's Page and be available in VR to fans around the world via Oculus Venues.

About Medium Rare:

Focused at the intersection of Sports & Music, Medium Rare partners with global icons to build live event brands. Medium Rare is the creator of Shaq's Fun House - legendary Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal's personal live event platform which brings his iconic personality to life, in addition, Medium Rare manages DJ DIESEL aka SHAQ. Future Hall of Famer and 3X Super Bowl champion Rob Gronkowski teamed up with Medium Rare to create - Gronk Beach - Gronkowsk's personal beachfront festival which sold out within minutes. After working with global festivals across Live Nation, Tomorrowland, and LiveStyle, Joe Silberzweig and Adam Richman launched Medium Rare in 2017. Earlier this year, Joe and Adam were named to the Forbes 30U30 list and Pollstar's Next Gen Impact list. Learn more at www.Medium-Rare.com

About The General Insurance:

The General Automobile Insurance Services, Inc. (The General®) is a licensed insurance agency and subsidiary of PGC Holdings Corp. (PGC), which is wholly owned by American Family Mutual Insurance Company. Through its insurance company subsidiaries and their predecessors, PGC has been writing automobile insurance since 1963, serving customers who may find it difficult to obtain insurance from other carriers at a reasonable rate. Visitwww.thegeneral.com follow The General onTwitter, Facebook and Instagram. Shaquille O'Neal and The General have been partnering together to bring affordable auto insurance to the public for four years and counting! Joining forces with Shaq was an easy choice for The General. His authentic and friendly personality, along with his passion for helping others, aligns perfectly with The General's core values.

About Authentic Brands Group:

Authentic Brands Group (ABG) is a brand development, marketing and entertainment company, which owns a portfolio of global media, entertainment and lifestyle brands. Its portfolio has a retail footprint in more than 5,500 freestanding stores and shop-in-shops around the world and generates over $12 billion in annual retail sales. ABG is committed to transforming brands by delivering compelling product, content, business and immersive experiences. It creates and activates original marketing strategies to drive the success of its brands across all consumer touchpoints, platforms and emerging media. For more information, visit authenticbrandsgroup.com

About IdeaQuest LLC:

IdeaQuest is a sales and marketing solutions company that assists brands and organizations in the planning, development and implementation of custom sales and marketing platforms. IdeaQuest specializes in consulting, activation and business development in the sports, entertainment, media and technology industries. IdeaQuest was founded and is led by President Eric Bechtel and is based in Ramsey, NJ. Additional information is available at www.ideaquest.net

*For every individual viewer of the Shaq x Gronk LIVE stream on June 27th, DoorDash will donate the cash equivalent of one meal to Feeding America®, up to a maximum donation of 1,250,000 meals. Every $1 donated helps provide at least 10 meals for families facing hunger through the Feeding America network of food banks. DoorDash partners with Round It Up America® to support Feeding America.**Click here for the official DoorDash x Shaq vs. Gronk Terms & Conditions. Must be 18 years or older to apply. Enter by May 28, 2020 at 11:59PM PST. No purchase necessary. US and Canada only, excluding Quebec, New York, and Florida. Active DoorDash account required. Recipients selected at random.

Shaq's Fun House Vs Gronk Beach Presented By: The General Insurance

