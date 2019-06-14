The Geneva Association, the Global Organisation of Insurance and Reinsurance Chief Executive Officers, Elects Four New Board Members

These four members were elected at the Geneva Association's 46th General Assembly which took place in Buenos Aires on May 30th 2019.

Charles Brindamour, Chairman of The Geneva Association, said: "I am pleased that such prominent insurance leaders have accepted to serve on our Board of Directors. Yuansiong Lee, Charles F. Lowrey, Jianmin Miao and Maurice Tulloch bring with them a wealth of experience and backgrounds; their voices will be a tremendous addition to our Board in times of unprecedented economic, social, environmental and technological changes for the industry."

Jad Ariss, Managing Director of The Geneva Association, commented: "As we energize our value proposition for the insurance industry, our work will greatly benefit from the insights of our new Board members. I look forward to working with them and the rest of the Board to consolidate The Geneva Association's mission as a forward-looking thought leader on global trends impacting the insurance industry and a promoter of the contributions of insurance to economies and societies."

Yuansiong Lee is co-CEO of Ping An Insurance Company of China. Mr Lee joined Ping An in 2004. He became President of Ping An Life in 2005, Chairman of Ping An Life in 2007, Executive Vice President and Chief Insurance Business Officer of Ping An in 2011 and Executive Director of Ping An in 2013. Mr. Lee received a master's degree in finance from the University of Cambridge.

Charles F. Lowrey is Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. Prior to assuming his current role, Mr Lowrey served as Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Prudential's international businesses. Previously, he was Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Prudential's U.S. businesses. Mr Lowrey received an MBA from Harvard University, a master's degree in architecture from Yale University and a bachelor's degree in architecture from Princeton University.

Jianmin Miao is Chairman of The People's Insurance Company of China (PICC). He joined PICC as Vice Chairman and President in 2017. Prior to joining PICC he served at China Life Insurance Company from 2005 to 2017, notably as President from 2013 to 2017. Mr. Miao holds a PhD in economics from the Central University of Finance and Economics, a master's degree in economics from the Graduate School of the Financial Research Institute of the People's Bank of China and a bachelor's degree in economics from the Central Institute of Finance and Economics.

Maurice Tulloch is CEO of Aviva plc. He was most recently CEO, International Insurance and had responsibility for Aviva's operations in France, Canada, Ireland, Italy, Poland, Turkey and India. Mr Tulloch was previously CEO of Aviva UK and Ireland General Insurance businesses. Prior to that he was President and CEO of Aviva Canada. Mr Tulloch is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds an MBA from Heriot-Watt University in Edinburgh and a BA in Economics from the University of Waterloo.

Visit our website

Download the press release

@TheGenevaAssoc

SOURCE The Geneva Association

Related Links

https://www.genevaassociation.org/

