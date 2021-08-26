The GentleWave® System by Sonendo® Nominated for 2021 Prix Galien USA Best Medical Technology Award

Committee of Distinguished Scientific Leaders to Name Winners on October 28, 2021

LAGUNA HILLS, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewsire/ – Sonendo®, Inc., a leading dental technology company has announced that its GentleWave® System has been nominated as a 2021 Prix Galien USA Award finalist for this year's "Best Medical Technology" award.

This year's ceremony is Prix Galien's 50th, marking half a century of recognizing excellence in biopharmaceutical and medical technology innovations that improve the human condition. Winners will be announced during the Prix Galien USA Awards Ceremony on October 28, 2021 in New York City.

The GentleWave System by Sonendo ushers in the next evolution in endodontic technology that is transforming a rapidly growing number of practices across North America. The GentleWave System uses patented, novel technology designed to deliver more thorough cleaning and disinfection to the entire root canal system - even in the microscopic places where bacteria can hide- and leave more of the tooth structure intact1,2.

Most GentleWave Procedures can be performed in one visit and patients have found the procedure to be comfortable and have reported minimal to no post procedure pain3. Additionally, the System is designed to generate virtually no aerosolized material into the air during normal use4, which has become an important issue for clinicians and patients during the COVID-19 pandemic due to the heightened sensitivity to the concerns associated with cross-contamination via aerosol. Procedure Instruments for the GentleWave System also come pre-sterilized and are single use, hence minimize the risk of exposure from one patient to the next.

"It's a tremendous honor to be nominated for this prestigious award," said Michael Smith, Sonendo's Chief Commercial Officer. "Being recognized as a groundbreaking and impactful technology by some of the greatest science and medical thought leaders further underscores our belief that our system is fast becoming the new standard for cleanliness and clinical ease of use in root canal therapy. We are grateful to the Prix Gailen Awards selection committee for the recognition."

"The Awards Committee is excited to introduce this year's nominees for the Prix Galien USA Awards. These products have been created by scientists who have dedicated their lives to discovering, developing and distributing life-saving answers for patients," said Dr. Sue Desmond-Hellmann, Chair of the Prix Galien USA and Prix Galien International Award Committees and former CEO of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. "We appreciate the opportunity to honor these researchers and their tireless efforts."

The Prix Galien USA Awards Committee is composed of twelve renowned leaders from the biomedical industry and academia, including five Nobel Laureates, responsible for evaluating nominees.

About the Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries and Africa. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galien, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research. For more information, visit www.galienfoundation.org.

About Sonendo® and TDO® Software

Sonendo, Inc. is a privately held commercial-stage medical technology company focused on saving teeth from tooth decay, the most prevalent chronic disease globally. The GentleWave System is an innovative technology platform designed to treat tooth decay by cleaning and disinfecting the microscopic spaces within teeth without the need to remove tooth structure1,2. The system utilizes our proprietary mechanism of action, which combines procedure fluid optimization, broad-spectrum acoustic energy and advanced fluid dynamics, to debride and disinfect deep regions of the complex root canal system in a less invasive procedure that preserves tooth structure1,2,3. The clinical benefits of our GentleWave System when compared to conventional methods of root canal therapy include improved clinical outcomes, such as superior cleaning that is independent of root canal complexity and tooth anatomy, high and rapid rates of healing and minimal to no post-operative pain1,3. In addition to the clinical benefits, the GentleWave System can improve the workflow and economics of dental practices. Sonendo is also the parent company of TDO Software, the developer of widely used endodontic practice management software solutions, designed to simplify practice workflow. TDO Software seamlessly integrates practice management, imaging, referral reporting, CBCT imaging, and offers built-in communication with the GentleWave System.

For more information about Sonendo visit www.sonendo.com. For information about TDO visit www.tdo4endo.com.

References

1Sigurdsson A et al. (2016) J Endod. 42:1040-48. 2Molina B et al. (2015) J Endod. 41:1701-05. 3Sigurdsson et al. J Endod 2018; 44(3):510-517. 4Data on file at Sonendo; TR20-0027.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements based on management's beliefs, assumptions and expectations and information currently available to management. All statements that address events or developments that we expect or anticipate will occur in the future are forward-looking statements, including without limitation our expectations on the timing and progress of research and development activities. Management believes that these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made. However, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they speak only as of the date when made. Sonendo does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements publicly, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Actual results, developments, or events could differ materially from those disclosed in the forward-looking statements.

Media Contact:

Sonendo Investor Relations

+1-949-667-7197

[email protected]

SOURCE Sonendo

Related Links

http://www.sonendo.com

