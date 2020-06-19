The George Floyd Monument Project Seeks to Build a Symbol of Equality Never Before Seen by African Americans

WASHINGTON, June 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to create a symbol of equality and unity, and in tribute to the Black Lives Matter movement ignited in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd by a police officer in May, a Private Impact Organization comprised of civic leaders, veterans, engineers, and producers is today launching a fundraising campaign for the construction of the George Floyd Monument . Set to be built using black marble, the George Floyd Monument will mirror the design of the George Washington Monument and is also planned to stand alongside it, showcasing the pair of black and white Twin George Monuments standing forever equal, even though their shades may be different.

"The 2020 Black Lives Matter protests need a constant, powerful reminder," said K. Wilson, Project Director of the George Floyd Monument. "As the George Washington Monument stands for the revolution of our country, the George Floyd Monument will stand for the revolution of our equality. Never has a message of equality, at this scale, been seen by Black people in America."

People interested in supporting The George Floyd Monument Project can do so through a:

Pledge to Share: Share the project with eight people—one for each of the eight minutes that former Minneapolis police officer, Derek Chauvin , kept his knee on George Floyd's neck.

Pledges to fund range from $100 to $5 million. Supporters who fund the project can choose to have their names be a part of the monument in three ways:

Names are displayed on the website and onsite at the monument. Engraved Stones: Names are engraved in copper stone pavers or gift stones.

The monument will also feature a #TheirNames memorial that updates and engraves the names of innocent Black lives taken due to bias based persecution or assault.

For further details on the George Floyd Monument Project, please visit GeorgeFloydMonument.org/FAQs .

About The George Floyd Monument

Developed by a Private Impact Organization, the George Floyd Monument is a project created as a tribute to the 2020 Black Lives Matter protests that sparked in response to the tragic death of George Floyd and is meant to serve as a towering statement of equality for every generation. The monument is set to be built using black marble, as well as be placed alongside, the George Washington Monument, displaying black and white shades of monuments standing in unity. For more information on the project, please visit GeorgeFloydMonument.org .

