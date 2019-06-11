NEW YORK, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- About this market



The augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology is one of the critical factors that will trigger the growth of the gesture recognition solution market. The acceptance of motion control games by users compelled gaming console companies such as Nintendo and Sony Corporation to reiterate the technology to its next-generation gaming consoles. Sony Corporation retained gesture recognition technology in PlayStation 4, which was launched in 2013. The gaming industry is transforming toward VR-based gaming with gesture controls. In 2016, Sony Corporation launched Play Station VR, which was equipped with gesture recognition technology. The global gesture recognition solution market for gaming consoles segment, which will subsequently contribute to the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Our analysts have predicted that the gesture recognition solution market will register a CAGR of nearly 76% by 2023.



Market Overview



Increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition



The gesture recognition software identifies motion gestures from a predetermined gestures library, wherein each gesture is matched to a computer command. Once the gesture has been interpreted, the specific command for the gesture is executed. High processing speed is required for executing the command. This, in turn, increases the need for powerful processors. The development of processors, which support gesture recognition, is enabling electronic device manufacturers to incorporate gesture recognition technology into their products. Thus, the development of gesture recognition supporting processors will drive the growth of the global gesture recognition solution market during the forecast period.



Limited accuracy in recognizing motion gestures



One of the major drawbacks of gesture recognition technology, compared with its prevailing substitutes such as physical touch buttons and voice recognition technology, is its limited accuracy in capturing motion gestures. The lack of standardized gestures and movements is one of the reasons for the occurrences of accuracy errors with respect to capturing motion gestures. Further, poor lighting conditions cause difficulty in distinguishing between the foreground and background features, resulting in the inaccurate detection of hand and other body movements. The lack of accuracy in recognizing motion gestures is decreasing the adoption rate of gesture recognition technology by electronic device manufacturers. This factor is expected to challenge the growth of the global gesture recognition solution market during the forecast period.



Competitive Landscape



The market appears to be moderately concentrated. The presence of a few companies, including Crunchfish AB and Eyesight Technologies Ltd, makes the competitive environment quite intense. Factors such as the increasing development of processors supporting gesture recognition and the augmenting adoption of gaming consoles with gesture recognition technology will provide considerable growth opportunities to gesture recognition solution manufacturers. GestureTek, Intel Corporation, and Sony Corporation. are some of the major companies covered in this report.



