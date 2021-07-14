The Gherkin Utilises Forge Bluepoint for Visitor Management

Iconic London real estate enhances visitor experience with cloud-based technology

BRISTOL, England, July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- London landmark 30 St Mary Axe, known as The Gherkin, has selected Forge, powered by Yardi®, to provide an enhanced and efficient visitor management solution.

The Gherkin welcomes over 2,000 visitors per week, including restaurant-goers who dine at the noted top-floor Helix Restaurant managed by Searcy's.

To manage the experience of these visitors, The Gherkin will adopt Forge Bluepoint to provide fast check-in and the ability to scan access cards or mobile QR codes in speed lanes for secure admission to their designated meeting floor. Cloud-based, Forge Bluepoint also provides real-time data on visitors expected and allows for seamless integration with other building management technology.

"30 St Mary Axe has a number of different tenants who require a journey for their visitors that fits their needs and culture," said Clare Jackaman, Operations Manager at The Gherkin. "The Forge Bluepoint technology will provide our reception and security staff with an efficient solution to provide the right level of service and ensure people in the building are visiting safely."

"We're excited to add The Gherkin to the growing list of Forge Bluepoint buildings across London," said Paul Speariett, regional director at Yardi. "Working in partnership with The Gherkin team, we have built visitor journeys that provide them with the experience, security and efficiency they need."

See how Forge Bluepoint can improve your visitor journey with visitor management.

About Forge

Founded in 2013, Forge is based in Bristol, UK. Forge designs and develops software that connects people and buildings. Forge Bluepoint Visitor Management, is currently used across 22 million sq ft of property in the UK. In June 2021, Forge was acquired by Yardi®.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, Calif., and serves clients worldwide from offices in Australia, Asia, the Middle East, Europe and North America. For more information, visit yardi.co.uk.

About 30 St Mary Axe

30 St Mary Axe, otherwise known as The Gherkin, is the City of London's most iconic building recognised and admired around the world. Designed by Foster + Partners and completed in 2004, it provides approximately 50,000 square meters of highly flexible space and outstanding views of London. For more information, visit www.thegherkinlondon.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573333/Forge_Yardi_The_Gherkin.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1573334/Forge_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Forge, powered by Yardi