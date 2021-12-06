The Giants SABIC and Aramco Accredit Jazeera Paints’ Products

SABIC, the Saudi Basic Industries Corporation, is a Saudi Arabian multinational chemical manufacturing company. It is a well-reputed company that is active in petrochemicals, chemicals, industrial polymers, fertilizers, and metals. Aramco, Saudi Arabian Oil Company, is a Saudi Arabian public petroleum and natural gas company based in Dhahran; and it is classified as one of the largest companies by revenue in 2020.

Jazeera Paints' products accreditation by the two giant companies comes as an outcome of the reputable quality that Jazeera Paints always puts as a top priority, as stated by the accreditor companies.

On this occasion, Mr. Hany Saraya, Projects General Manager at Jazeera Paints, stated, "This accreditation of Jazeera Paints products and construction solutions by the two Saudi giants, SABIC and Aramco, is one of the loudest testimonies on the outstanding quality of our products. It is a certificate of fulfilling the highest standards there is!" These accredited products reflect the success of Jazeera Paints in providing high performance coating systems for corrosion protection with a long-term sustainable protection of high value structures, including a wide range of coatings for all infrastructures, oil, and gas industries, all of which meets megaprojects' requirements while minimizing the maintenance time and cost, in addition to maintaining structures durability.

This wide range of products target sustaining the up-market structures against different environmental factors and atmospheric exposures in compliance with ISO 12944, through preventing corrosion with different coating techniques and categories. Mr. Saraya continued, "Our mission is not a one-time achievement. We constantly seek continuity of taking and playing the leadership role in paints industry and construction solutions. Providing high quality products along with meeting world-class standards are among the factors that have assisted us in maintaining the lead."

More about Jazeera Paints

Founded in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia in 1979, Jazeera Paints is a pioneering paint manufacturer in the GCC and MENA, with an established reputation for manufacturing and exporting high-quality and eco-friendly paints.

It is a leading company in the paint industry and the first manufacturer to launch "Green Products" that meet the requirements of Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) in the MENA region.

Through the Jazeera Paints Academy, Jazeera Paints endeavors to raise the level of quality and progress of the paint industry in the region. In 2012, the academy became the first institution to offer specialized training in paint manufacturing and applications in the GCC and MENA.

