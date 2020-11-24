The Gibbs & Cox DLBA Division Selected to Support DARPA NOMARS

NOMARS is a two-phased program, with this first phase centered on trade space exploration, development of a clean-sheet concept design, and maturation of concept into a preliminary design. We have assembled a team of subject matter experts and industry leaders to explore the many research areas of this program, some of which are: hull, mechanical and electrical systems; self-adaptive health monitoring and predictive analytics; power generation, distribution, and energy storage; as well as advanced depot based maintenance concepts. We will assess the interdependencies of the technical domains and evaluate each domain against overarching variables of cost, endurance, reliability, and manufacturability to ensure that our vessel design is optimized in all aspects of performance, production, and maintainability.

DLBA is a naval architecture and marine engineering firm which provides consulting services for the design and construction management of motor yachts, fiberglass recreational boats, and aluminum workboats. We specialize in high-performance marine craft design and engineering, yet support all types of vessels and clients from record-setting high-speed race boats to commercial marine tugs and barges. DLBA is a division of Gibbs & Cox, Inc.

Gibbs & Cox, Inc. is the largest independent and privately-owned naval architecture and marine engineering firm in the United States. Since our founding in 1929, 24 classes of combatants and nearly 7,000 vessels have been built to G&C designs. We proudly support military and commercial clients in the U.S. and internationally with all phases of marine design, construction, and lifecycle management. Our passion is solving our customers' 21st century maritime challenges with quality and integrity.

