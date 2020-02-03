The Gibson Law Firm: Union Pacific Railroad Sued Over Alleged Contamination of Houston Neighborhood, Resulting in Cancer Cluster and Toxic Groundwater Plume

HOUSTON, Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 80 residents in the Houston neighborhoods of the Fifth Ward and Kashmere Gardens in Houston have sued Union Pacific Railroad Company alleging more than $100,000,000.00 in damages for contaminating their properties and groundwater with known probable human carcinogen, creosote, and other toxic chemicals.

Filed in Houston's Harris County District Court, the lawsuit cites to a recent Texas Department of State Health Services report identifying a cancer cluster in the residential community surrounding Union Pacific's Englewood Rail Yard. The cancers identified in the report are linked to creosote exposure.

Attorney, Jason Gibson of The Gibson Law Firm states "70 of the Plaintiffs in the lawsuit have been diagnosed with cancer or have lost a parent, child or spouse to cancer."

For decades, creosote waste remained unconstrained on the site, contaminating the air, soil and water. Today creosote levels continue to test above safe concentrations and a plume of creosote waste has formed beneath the homes of hundreds of area residents.

The case is "Anna Dorsey, et al. v. Union Pacific Railroad Company, et al.," Cause No. 2020-07396, in the 281st District Court of Harris County, Texas.

Contact: Jason Gibson, The Gibson Law Firm, 3701 Kirby Drive, Suite 101, Houston, Texas, 77098, 713.650.1010, jag@jag-lawfirm.com

