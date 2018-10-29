The Gift Insider Shares the Hot New Gifts for Black Friday and Cyber Monday on Tips on TV Blog

ATLANTA, Nov. 21, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, holiday shopping is expected to increase. From in-store shopping to mobile shopping, it is predicted that it will be the biggest holiday shopping season in history. Lindsay Roberts of TheGiftInsider.com shares her strategy to choose gifts that family, friends and co-workers will love. Lindsey explains the basic rules for choosing meaningful gifts and strategies for getting the best deals on both Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Lindsay shares deals for Black Friday and Cyber Monday

A UNIQUE GIFT IDEA THAT MIGHT SURPRISE PEOPLE

A unique gift idea this holiday season is the gift of travel. Orlando is the Theme Park Capital of the World, with over 100 parks and attractions. Many are going on sale. Visit Orlando, the official tourism association for the destination, has a fantastic Black Friday Cyber Monday deal, starting Nov. 20, that can be used throughout 2019. Travelers can save an extra 10 percent off all purchases at www.OrlandoTickets.com, and that is on top of exclusive deals and discounts. This includes world-famous theme parks, attractions, activities and dinner shows. Use the promo code "GIFT" between Nov. 20-29 for the added savings, while supplies last.

GO-TO PLACES TO FIND GREAT DEALS

BJ's Wholesale Club is offering thousands of Black Friday deals and doorbusters, including TVs, small appliances, toys, tech, tools, furniture and more. This season, check off that holiday list with thousands of deals during BJ's Black Friday Steals event. They have more than 15 TVs for under $500, like a 65" Philips LED TV, both in clubs and on www.BJs.com while supplies last. Plus, they are offering a great selection of small kitchen appliances for under $50 in clubs and on www.BJs.com. Making their Black Friday Steals event even sweeter, BJ's is offering Perks Members up to 10 percent back on TVs, major appliances, mattresses, furniture and tires through Nov. 26. Plus, BJ's is offering free shipping for all members on www.BJs.com on a number of products.

TECH GIFT EVERYONE WILL WANT

Tech is always high on the holiday wish list. For more than 50 years, Audio-Technica has been dedicated to producing high-quality, innovative products, including the AT-LP60SPBT-BK turntable speaker system. This will surely be on music lovers' lists this year. The LP60 turntable speaker bundle is wireless and makes it easier than ever to enjoy vinyl. From now until Nov. 26, save $30 on the system. It is available at Amazon.com and other retail locations, or visit www.audio-technica.com

OTHER SPECIAL AND UNIQUE GIFTS

'Tis the season, but it is important to be mindful of personal health, especially for those living with diabetes. So, from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, in honor of National Diabetes Awareness Month, people with diabetes can go to www.SimplePaySubscription.com to receive a free month's worth of Accu-Chek Guide test strips. After signing up for a monthly subscription, they can save as much as $70. Also, for the whole month of November, people can purchase a FastClix lancing device and box of lancets for $15.99, saving over 50 percent. Free shipping is included sitewide during the month of November.

