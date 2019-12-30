NEW YORK, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

The future of the glass fiber reinforced plastic market looks good with opportunities in transportation, marine, aerospace, construction, wind energy, pipe and tank, electrical & electronics industry. The glass fiber reinforced plastic market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2019 to 2024. The major drivers for growth in this market are increasing demand for lightweight materials in the transportation industry; corrosion and chemical resistance materials demand in construction and pipe & tank industry; electrical resistivity and high flame retardant materials demand in electrical and electronics industry.



Emerging trend, which has a direct impact on the dynamics of the glass fiber reinforced plastic industry, includes penetration of low dielectric glass fiber in high performance PCB .



The study includes the glass fiber reinforced plastic market size and forecast for the glass fiber reinforced plastic market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, resin type , manufacturing process, glass fiber type , and by region as follows:



Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, by End Use Industry:

Transportation Marine Wind Energy Aerospace Pipe & tank Construction Electrical and Electronics Consumer Goods Other



Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, by Resin Type:

UPRVinyl esterEpoxyPAPPPhenolic Others



Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, by Glass Fiber Type:

E/ECR GlassS GlassC GlassOthers



Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market, by Manufacturing Process

Hand lay uSpray upResin infusionPultrusion Injection moldingCompression moldingPrepreg lay upOthers



Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Market by Region:

North AmericaUnited StatesCanada MexicoEuropeUnited Kingdom

GermanyAsia PacificJapanChinaThe Rest of the World

Some of the glass fiber reinforced plastic companies profiled in this report include Owens Corning, Jushi Group Co., Ltd., Chongqing Polycarp International Corporation (CPIC) , Taishan Fiberglass

Inc.,Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. and others.



Within the glass fiber reinforced plastic market, injection molding, hand layup, compression molding, spray up, filament winding, resin infusion, and prepreg layup are some of the major processes utilized to manufacture composite parts. Injection molding is expected to be the largest process in terms of value and volume in composite manufacturing because of low cycle time, low manufacturing cost, and ability to make complex shapes.



Within glass fiber reinforced plastic market, transportation will remain the largest market by value and volume and it is also expected to witness in the highest growth over the forecast period. Government regulations, such as CAFE Standards in the US and carbon emission targets in Europe, are putting pressure on OEMs to incorporate lightweight materials to curb the overall vehicle weight, and this is the key driver for glass fiber in the transportation industry.



Asia Pacific is expected to remain the largest region by value and volume and it is also expected to experience the highest growth over the forecast period because of growth in construction, transportation, and the electrical and electronics segments. rowing economy, growth in population, and urbanization are the major forces that drive the construction segment, especially in China and India.



Some of the features of "Glass Fiber Reinforced Plastic Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" include:

Market size estimates: Glass fiber reinforced plastic market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M Lbs.) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by end use industry.

Segmentation analysis: Glass fiber reinforced plastic market size by resin type , glass fiber type , manufacturing process , product in terms of value shipment.

Regional analysis: Glass fiber reinforced plastic market breakdown by key regions such as North America, Europe, and Asia & Rest of World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions of glass fiber reinforced plastic in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape of glass fiber reinforced plastic in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.



This report answers following 11 key questions:

Q 1. What are some of the most promising, high-growth areas in the glass fiber market by application (transportation, marine, pipe and tank, aerospace, construction, electrical and electronics, consumer goods, wind energy, and others), glass fiber type (E/ECR-Glass, S-Glass, C-Glass and others), resin type(UPR, vinyl ester, epoxy, PA, PP, phenolic and other resins), manufacturing process (hand lay up, spray up, resin infusion, pultrusion, injection molding, compression molding, prepreg layups, and others), region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World) and by country (the USA, Canada, Mexico, Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, Taiwan, and Brazil)?

Which product segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the glass fiber reinforced plastic market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the glass fiber reinforced plastic market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this glass fiber reinforced plastic market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the glass fiber reinforced plastic market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the leading players in this glass fiber reinforced plastic market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this glass fiber reinforced plastic area and to what extent do they pose a threat for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last five years in this glass fiber reinforced plastic market?



