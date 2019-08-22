The Glenlivet® And Prabal Gurung Celebrate New 14 Year Old With New York Fashion Week: The Shows

The Glenlivet has always done things differently, and after 195 years of whisky making the brand is disrupting the category by introducing the first single malt Scotch whisky to be selectively finished in ex-Cognac casks with The Glenlivet 14 Year Old. The innovative liquid was designed to turn the tables on whisky tropes and recruit the next generation of brown spirit sippers to experience single malt Scotch whisky through modern packaging, bold influencer partners and disruptive activations that celebrate the bold, non-traditional flavor profile and palate.

With the help of Prabal Gurung and NYFW: The Shows, The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is bringing that same bold spirit to New York City and beyond with exclusive events, pop-ups and its custom co-designed Prabal Gurung x The Glenlivet flask & flask bag commemorating the launch of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old. In addition to these NYFW events, The Glenlivet will be extending its influence within the fashion, gourmet food, and cultural scenes across the United States with its mobile experiential "Drop Shop" giving patrons access to unique experiential integrations featuring 14 Year Old and tasting opportunities – from signature cocktails to ice cream and whisky creations.

The 14 Year Old expression, non-traditional partnerships and creative activations are aimed at transforming perceptions of single malt Scotch whisky while making The Glenlivet a more contemporary, versatile and approachable liquid, whether sipping the liquid neat or savoring in a new, favorite cocktail.

"The launch of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, with our NYFW: The Shows sponsorship and collaboration with Prabal Gurung, is the latest proof point of how our brand continues to open up the whisky category," said Shefali Murdia, Director, Brand Engagement, The Glenlivet. "By bringing a new taste palate and working with unique partners, The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is inviting consumers to rethink the old world of Scotch whisky."

Painting 'The Shows' Purple with The Glenlivet 14 Year Old

As the official spirit sponsor of NYFW: The Shows, The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is giving a taste of the new liquid with a variety of interactive experiences throughout NYC aimed at educating, inspiring and delighting whisky enthusiasts and new drinkers alike.

During Sept. 5-11, The Glenlivet 14 Year Old will be popping up and dropping down throughout the city, including:

The Glenlivet Drop Shop – designed with the aesthetic of a sleek, mobile airstream, The Glenlivet Drop Shop will offer visitors the opportunity to sample The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, customize premium T-shirts and get a first look at items from the brand's collaboration with Prabal Gurung.

– designed with the aesthetic of a sleek, mobile airstream, The Glenlivet Drop Shop will offer visitors the opportunity to sample The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, customize premium T-shirts and get a first look at items from the brand's collaboration with Prabal Gurung. Happy Hours at NYFW: The Shows – The Glenlivet 14 Year Old will be on display throughout the week at NYFW, featuring creative cocktails with unexpected ingredients.

– The Glenlivet 14 Year Old will be on display throughout the week at NYFW, featuring creative cocktails with unexpected ingredients. SoHo Sip and Shop – in-store brand activations at luxury retailers will allow consumers to meet & experience the brand.

– in-store brand activations at luxury retailers will allow consumers to meet & experience the brand. Saturday, Sept. 7 :

:

NARS Prince Street, 124 Prince St., 1-6 p.m.





Theory SoHo, 47 Greene St., 12-6 p.m.





Theory Meatpacking, 40 Gansevoort St., 12-6 p.m.





Theory Hudson Yards, 20 Hudson Yards (Level 1, Suite 128A), 12-6 p.m.





Versace Fifth Avenue, 647 5 th Ave., 4-6 p.m.

Ave.,



Alice + Olivia SoHo , 98 Greene St., 1-6p.m.

, 98 Greene St.,

Sunday, Sept. 8 :

:

NARS Prince Street, 124 Prince St., 1-6 p.m.





Alice + Olivia SoHo , 98 Greene St., 1-4 p.m.

, 98 Greene St., NYFW: The Talks – The Glenlivet will participate in the season's NYFW: The Talks series at Spring Studios, presenting a curated conversation around fashion and inclusivity, ending with a toast of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old to a more diverse and inclusive NYFW.

The Glenlivet x Gurung: Merch, but Make it Fashion

A boundary-pushing fashion designer known for reinventing conventions through innovation, Prabal Gurung is the perfect partner to help celebrate the launch of The Glenlivet 14 Year Old and its first-of-its-kind selective finish in ex-Cognac casks.

Timed to the 10th anniversary of his NYFW debut, Gurung will unveil his latest collection on Sunday, September 8 at Spring Studios – along with exclusive co-created pieces inspired by his partnership with The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, including a limited edition 14 Year Old Flask that will be gifted to select tastemakers within the fashion industry. After the show, select The Glenlivet x Prabal Gurung pieces will be available in limited quantities for both fashion and whisky fans alike.

The Glenlivet will also release behind-the-scenes content featuring the designer as he discusses his partnership with The Glenlivet, iconic runway designs and views breaking traditional conventions in the fashion realm to make it a more inclusive space for all.

"The Glenlivet is a modern brand in the truest sense," said Prabal Gurung. "I am so pleased to be a partner in the launch of The 14 Year Old, celebrating a rich brand legacy by creating an inclusive Scotch whisky that addresses the contemporary drinker."

New Finish, Same Premium Liquid

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old hails from the same highly regarded valley and distillery in Glenlivet, Scotland with a smooth citrus, rich honey and subtle licorice spice that unravels across your palate, thanks to a portion of the whisky being finished in ex-cognac casks. This unique finishing technique delivers a rich and creamy flavor, full of ripe poached pears, mandarins in syrup and chocolate coated raisins.

The Glenlivet 14 Year Old is available for an MSRP of $54.99 (750ml) and is the first expression to launch since the brand unveiled a fresh new look and campaign earlier this year.

For more information on The Glenlivet or The Glenlivet 14 Year Old, visit TheGlenlivet.com and follow the brand on social for the latest updates @TheGlenlivet_US (Instagram and Twitter) and @TheGlenlivetUS (Facebook).

About Pernod Ricard USA

Pernod Ricard USA is the premium spirits and wine company in the U.S., and the largest subsidiary of Paris, France-based Pernod Ricard SA., the world's second-largest spirits and wine company. Pernod Ricard employs approximately 19,000 people worldwide, is listed on Euronext (Ticker: RI) and is part of the CAC 40 index. The company's leading spirits include such prestigious brands as Absolut® Vodka, Avión® Tequila, Chivas Regal® Scotch Whisky, The Glenlivet® Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Jameson® Irish Whiskey, Kahlúa® Liqueur, Malibu®, Martell® Cognac, Olmeca Altos® Tequila , Beefeater® Gin, Del Maguey® Single Village Mezcal, Monkey 47® Gin, Plymouth® Gin, Seagram's® Extra Dry Gin, Malfy® Gin, Hiram Walker® Liqueurs, Midleton® Irish Whiskey, Powers® Irish Whiskey, Redbreast® Irish Whiskey, Aberlour® Single Malt Scotch Whisky; Lillet®; Smithworks® Vodka, Smooth Ambler® Whiskey, Rabbit Hole® Whiskey, Pernod® and Ricard®; such superior wines as Jacob's Creek®, Kenwood® Vineyards, Campo Viejo® and Brancott Estate®; and such exquisite champagnes and sparkling wines as Perrier-Jouët® Champagne, G.H. Mumm™ Champagne and Mumm Napa® sparkling wines.

Pernod Ricard USA is headquartered in New York, New York, and has more than 700 employees across the country. As "creators of conviviality," we are committed to sustainable and responsible business practices in service of our customers, consumers, employees and the planet. Pernod Ricard USA urges all adults to consume its products responsibly and has an active program to promote responsible drinking. For more information on this, please visit: www.responsibility.org.

About Prabal Gurung

The Prabal Gurung (@PrabalGurung) brand launched in February 2009, founded on the ethos of creating a luxury brand with a soul. Gurung merges the glamour of the East with couture ideals and the sensibility of modern American sportswear to create a world that is stronger in colour. Through his collections and platform, Gurung empowers women and men of all shapes, sizes, sexualities, races, gender identities and ages. A focus on quality and innovation has placed Gurung at the forefront of American Fashion. Born in Singapore and raised in Kathmandu, Nepal, Gurung brings worldly influences to his designs. Prabal Gurung chooses to manufacture over 80% of the collection in New York City to uphold standards of quality while supporting the local community. The brand produces a majority of the remainder of the collections in Nepal, working closely with female artisans to highlight their craft and create employment opportunities. Please visit prabalgurung.com for more information.

Contact

Ciarra Lee Christine Vivoli 917-605-0313 212-445-8004 ciarra.lee@pernod-ricard.com cvivoli@webershandwick.com

SOURCE The Glenlivet