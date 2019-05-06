The Glenlivet Debuts New Initiatives Aimed At Opening Up The Single Malt Category To New People, Original Ideas And Fresh Perspectives

Debuting this month, The Glenlivet is delivering a refreshed vision for the scotch whisky category through the most groundbreaking bottle redesign in the brand's history. The bright and bold new packaging challenges the historically traditional category by leveraging the power of color to inject modernity and energize the portfolio. The longstanding green glass bottle has been replaced with a clear bottle, accentuating the golden hues of the whisky and modern redesigned logos. Also, to celebrate the heritage of The Glenlivet, which means 'smooth-flowing one', a smooth-flowing curve has been introduced to the label to unify the collection. A new look with the same smooth taste, The Glenlivet 12-Year-Old and The Glenlivet Founder's Reserve expressions are the first to undergo the modern transformation, followed by the rest of the core range.

In support of the brand's bold redesign, The Glenlivet has collaborated with renowned fashion and fine art photographers, Inez & Vinoodh. Through this partnership, these iconic fashion photographers are focusing their camera lenses on a new subject – single malt scotch whisky. Inez & Vinoodh will produce a disruptive, visual approach that highlights the portfolio's new modernized packaging and help bring a fresh perspective to the category. The Inez & Vinoodh creative will come to life through brand communications this spring.

Continuing the notion of opening up the category to new audiences, The Glenlivet is looking to rejuvenate the season of gift giving this Mother's Day and Father's Day, while giving consumers the chance to be among the first to gift the new contemporary look of The Glenlivet bottle design.

"I'm incredibly empowered by the work we're doing at The Glenlivet to embrace the next generation of single malt drinkers," said Sona Bajaria, Vice President of Marketing, The Glenlivet, Pernod Ricard USA. "As we inject this sense of modernity into a traditional category, we're asking ourselves 'why aren't we talking about Mother's Day?' and thrilled to be inviting bold thinkers like La La Anthony to be part of these new perspectives as we push the category forward through Mother's Day, Father's Day and beyond."

In a bold first that will push gifting beyond traditional single malt occasions and into the hearts of special holidays such as Mother's Day and Father's Day, The Glenlivet is presenting The Drop Shop: Mother's Day Edition, an immersive Mother's Day shopping experience by New Stand, in partnership with actress, businesswoman and power mom, La La Anthony. This gifting pop-up experience will be presented at New Stand at 306 Bowery Street, New York on May 4 – 12, 2019, where the reinvented and reimagined retail destination will host a curated selection of La La's picks that celebrate the inspirational mothers in our lives, in addition to The Glenlivet personalized labeling stations to toast to these bold women with a quality single malt.

La La is also taking the conversation online with a fresh take on celebrating the dynamic mom's in her life that have driven her to open up to new ideas and think differently. This year in partnership with The Glenlivet, La La is doing something new to thank inspirational moms everywhere – a toast & gift from The Glenlivet – because flowers wilt, whisky won't. Viewers can check out the video content at @TheGlenlivet_US.

"For too long the perception has been that scotch is for men and only a gift for Father's Day, but who says women don't love scotch and want whisky this Mother's Day?," said La La Anthony. "We're fortunate to be in a society where we can push change and celebrate powerful opinions and people. Working alongside The Glenlivet to be part of this movement is an empowering feeling and I'm proud to toast to all moms in the world driving change."

The Drop Shop: Mother's Day Edition presented by The Glenlivet will also allow consumers to get a sneak peek of the New Stand Bowery location before its grand opening later this month. A mission that is parallel with that of The Glenlivet, New Stand enhances the routines of people and address consumers' changing needs and wants, including the way they discover new products. The Drop Shop will be open daily from May 4 – 12, 2019 from the hours of 12PM – 9PM (Monday – Friday), 11AM – 10PM (Saturday) and 12PM – 6PM (Sunday). Consumers are also invited to join The Glenlivet for a special, celebratory shopping experience just ahead of Mother's Day on Saturday, May 11 from 3PM – 6PM. Visit the event page here for more information on The Drop Shop: Mother's Day Edition, presented by The Glenlivet.

Consumers can join The Glenlivet community by visiting www.theglenlivet.com or follow @TheGlenlivet_US for the latest happenings or to find out more about The Glenlivet.

