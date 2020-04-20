NEW YORK, April 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global 3D imaging market size to grow at a CAGR of 21.5% during the forecast period



The 3D imaging market size is projected to grow from USD 15.5 billion in 2020 to USD 41.0 billion by 2025, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 21.5% during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the 3D imaging market are the increasing demand for 3D image sensors from verticals, such as manufacturing, automotive, and media and entertainment. The growing demand for 3D accelerometers in smart phones and gaming consoles is also expected to drive market growth.



Services segment to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 3D imaging market, by component, is segmented into hardware, solutions, and services.The services segment is expected to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.



The services considered in the report are managed and professional services. The growth of this segment can be attributed to the increasing adoption of 3D imaging software and services, which leads to the increasing demand for pre- and post-deployment services.



Manufacturing vertical to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The 3D imaging market by vertical is segmented into nine categories: aerospace and defense, automotive and transportation, manufacturing, healthcare and life sciences, media and entertainment, retail and eCommerce and others (energy and utilities, education, agricultural irrigation, and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance [BFSI]).The manufacturing vertical is the most affected by 3D imaging trends and possibilities due the increasing adopting of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies to enhance their supply chain management processes.



Manufacturing verticals are facing challenges in analyzing processes for manual and automated inspection of any part, component or final assembly, and for streamlining and maximizing efficiencies across the manufacturing process. The emergence of affordable 3D imaging technology for industrial applications has resulted in its increased use in processing and quality control applications for defect detection, measuring volumes, or measuring elevation dimensions across the manufacturing process.



Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.APAC is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period, due to the rapid rise in high-end machines and devices from various verticals is driving the 3D imaging hardware and solutions in the region.



APAC constitutes major countries, including China, India, Japan, and the rest of APAC region which are increasingly contributing toward the development of 3D displays and 3D image sensors in the 3D imaging market. Verticals such as healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, automotive and transportation, retail and eCommerce, media and entertainment, and architecture and construction are leading the race in terms of cloud adoption in the APAC region.



In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the 3D imaging market.

• By Company: Tier I: 15%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 45%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 50%, Directors: 30%, and Others: 20%

• By Region: North America: 25%, APAC: 30%, Europe: 30%, MEA: 10%, and Latin America: 5%



The report includes the study of the key players offering 3D imaging hardware, solutions, and services.It profiles major vendors in the global 3D imaging market.



The major vendors includes GE Healthcare (US), Autodesk (US), STMicroelectronics (Switzerland), Panasonic (Japan), and Sony (Japan), Philips (Netherland), Trimble (US), FARO (US), , Google (US), Adobe (US), HP (US), Dassault Systèmes (France), Lockheed Martin (US), Topcon (Japan), Able Software (US), Maxon (Germany), Esri (US), Bentley Systems (US), Pixologic (US), and Pix4D (Switzerland). It also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the 3D imaging market, along with their company profiles, business overviews, product offerings, recent developments, and market strategies.



Research Coverage

The market study covers the 3D imaging market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across different segments, such as component, deployment mode, organization size, vertical, and region.



The study further includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report

The report will help the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall 3D imaging market and the subsegments.This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to position their businesses better and to plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



The report further helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



