NEW YORK, April 16, 2019

KEY FINDINGS

The Global 3D printing market is predicted to increase at a CAGR of 17.00% over the forecast period of 2019-2027. The revenue collected by the market is slated to reach $XX million by 2027, rising from $XX million in 2018. 3D printing technology is a significant medium between the digital and physical world. It can turn digital files into physical objects, which allow people to design, scan, share, and send digital representations of physical objects anywhere to print 3D objects.



MARKET INSIGHTS

The market is segmented on the basis of component, technology, application, industrial vertical, and material type.Growth in the use of 3D printing in healthcare has been gaining rapid traction.



The 3D printing technology has enabled a more patient-centric approach in this field by enabling customization of prosthetics and dentistry and with the help of bio-printing researches can print human-sized bones, cartilage, and muscles.

Dissimilar to traditional manufacturing or printing processes, there is no drilling, cutting, welding involved in the process making it clean, fast, and efficient manufacturing process with minimal wastage of raw materials. 3D printing technology is found to have various applications across several sectors such as automotive, healthcare, construction, jewelry and others.



REGIONAL INSIGHTS

The 3D printing markets for Asia, Europe, North America and Rest of World are covered in this report.The region of North America is expected to lead the global market, with the US being its primary contributor.



The 3D printing market in North America is growing significantly with the steady economic growth in the region.However, the introduction of new categories of 3D printers has fuelled the market growth.



Rising proliferation made end-users more open toward the idea of adopting desktop/personal 3D printers.



COMPETITIVE INSIGHTS

The major companies operating in the global 3D printing market include HP Inc., J Autodesk, Inc., Arcam AB (General Electric), Optomec, Inc., Höganäs AB, ExOne Company, Voxeljet AG, Stratasys Ltd., 3D Systems, GE Additive, and Organovo Holdings, Inc.



Companies mentioned

1. STRATASYS LTD.

2. 3D SYSTEMS

3. ARCAM AB (GENERAL ELECTRIC)

4. J AUTODESK, INC.

5. EXONE COMPANY

6. HOGANAS AB

7. OPTOMEC, INC.

8. ORGANOVO HOLDINGS, INC.

9. VOXELJET AG

10. GE ADDITIVE

11. HP INC.



