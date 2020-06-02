The Global Acrylic Fibers Market is expected to grow by 251.34 million tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jun 02, 2020, 10:40 ET

NEW YORK, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Acrylic Fibers Market 2020-2024
The analyst has been monitoring the acrylic fibers market and it is poised to grow by 251.34 million tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period. Our reports on acrylic fibers market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356593/?utm_source=PRN


The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in demand from developing countries and growth in textile and apparel industry. In addition, rise in demand from developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.
The acrylic fibers market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscapes

The acrylic fibers market is segmented as below:
By Type
• Staple
• Filament

By Geographic Landscapes
• APAC
• MEA
Europe
North America
South America

This study identifies the increase in demand for acrylic fibers in blended fabrics as one of the prime reasons driving the acrylic fibers market growth during the next few years.
The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our acrylic fibers market covers the following areas:
• Acrylic fibers market sizing
• Acrylic fibers market forecast
• Acrylic fibers market industry analysis"


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05356593/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

Also from this source

The Global Acetonitrile Market is expected to grow by 34.57 th...

Global gas sensors market is projected to register a CAGR of...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

The Global Acrylic Fibers Market is expected to grow by 251.34 million tons during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 3% during the forecast period

News provided by

Reportlinker

Jun 02, 2020, 10:40 ET