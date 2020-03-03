The Global Action Camera MARKET is expected to grow by USD 3.43 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Action Camera Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global action camera market and it is poised to grow by USD 3.43 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 12% during the forecast period. Our reports on global action camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing popularity of social networking sites.In addition, increasing implementation of product bundling strategy is anticipated to boost the growth of the global action camera market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global action camera market is segmented as below:

Technology:

o Ultra HD



o HD



End-user:

o Commercial



o Residential



Distribution Channel:

o Online



o Offline



Geographic Segmentation:

o APAC



o Europe



o MEA



o North America



o South America



Key Trends for global action camera market growth

This study identifies increasing implementation of product bundling strategy as the prime reasons driving the global action camera market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global action camera market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global action camera market, including some of the vendors such as Casio Computer Co. Ltd., Eastman Kodak Co., Garmin International Inc., GoPro Inc., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Panasonic Corp., PLR IP Holdings LLC, Sony Corp., TomTom NV and Xiaomi Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



