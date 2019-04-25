The Global Active Network Management (ANM) Market is Expected to Grow from $682 Million in 2018 to $1.41 Billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 15.6%

DUBLIN, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Network Management Market by Component (Software and Services), Service (Professional and Managed Services), Organization Size (SMEs and Large Enterprises), Application Area (Power, Energy & Utilities), and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global Active Network Management (ANM) market size is expected to grow from USD 682 million in 2018 to USD 1,411 million by 2023, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 15.6% during the forecast period.

Major growth factors for the market include increasing demand for uninterruptible transmission of electricity among end users and efficient power management solutions. However, high cost of ANM technology deployment may restrain the ANM market growth.

Major vendors in the global ANM market include GE (US), ABB (Switzerland), Siemens (Germany), Schneider Electric (France), Itron (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Cisco (US), IBM (US), Oracle (US), Smarter Grid Solutions (UK), Indra (Spain), Chemtrols Industries (India), Camlin (Ireland), Ziv (France), and Argand Solutions (UK).

In the power segment, power grids segment to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period

Under the power segment, the ANM market has been segmented into power generation and power grids. The power grids segment is expected to grow at the higher CAGR in the ANM market during the forecast period. Major growth factors for the segment include increasing efficiency of power generation and reducing the losses in transmission, distribution, and consumption of electrical energy.

The software segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



The software segment is expected to hold a larger market size in the ANM market during the forecast period. ANMis real-time testing software and smart tool for distribution grids. The software helps monitor and control the operations of all network components, such as smaller energy generators, renewable generation, and storage devices. Need for controlling voltage fluctuations within the power and electric grid networks is driving the adoption of ANM software.

North America to account for the highest market share, whereas Asia Pacific (APAC) to grow at the highest CAGR



North America is projected to hold the highest share of the ANM market from 2018 to 2023, owing to the early adoption of the ANM solution in the region across various application areas, such as power, and energy and utilities. The concentrated presence of a large number of ANM solution and services providers in the US of the North American region is also expected to drive revenue growth.

The APAC market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The region is expected to witness notable adoption of the technology, as enterprises across the utilities industry are now adopting ANM solutions to better manage smart grid applications.



