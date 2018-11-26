LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Acute Repetitive Seizures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (USL-261, NRL-1, AZ-002, Diastat Rectal Gel), By Region (U.S., U.K., Canada, Germany), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global acute repetitive seizures market size is expected to reach USD 3.19 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The report also states that the market will expand at a strong CAGR of 47.8% during the forecast period. Rise in the number of initiatives to increase the awareness about epilepsy is the major factor driving the market.



The market is currently led by generic drugs which mainly include oral benzodiazepines (diazepam and lorazepam). Rectal diazepam is the only approved drug for use in U.S. and buccal midazolam in European Union. Other drugs, such as diazepam (oral and intramuscular), midazolam (buccal, intranasal, intramuscular), lorazepam (oral, intranasal, sublingual), and progesterone are majorly used off label. The market is expected to be consolidated with few major companies and high market share.



Furthermore, in an attempt to curb healthcare expenditure, governments are making continuous efforts to reduce hospital stays and on-site treatment costs via outpatient care models, such as clinic and home healthcare. Emerging economies like India and China, are increasingly implementing such healthcare reform, which is expected to propel the growth of acute repetitive seizures market.



There are several routes of drug administration; out of which, nasal route is the most preferred over others, such as buccal, rectal, and parenteral. The buccal route is preferred by caregivers and parents for children suffering from pediatric seizures since medication can be administered even outside the hospital.



Further key findings from the study suggest:

• Global acute repetitive seizures market size was estimated at USD 140.5 million in 2017 and is expected to register a CAGR of 47.8% over the forecast period

• Diastat rectal gel was the dominant product segment in 2017 due to efficacy of the route of administration and affordability of the product

• USL-261 is expected to witness a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. USL-21 has an edge over the other drugs owing to its superior clinical profile and positive phase III results

• North America held the largest share in 2017 due to factors, such as growing initiatives for raising awareness about epilepsy and seizures

• Germany is anticipated to witness lucrative growth over the next decade owing to technological advancements in scientific, clinical, and medical fields

• Some of the key companies in the market are UCB S.A.; Neurelis, Inc.; and Alexza Pharmaceuticals, Inc. These companies are likely to dominate the market and gain maximum share over the forecast period



