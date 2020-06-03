The Global Adaptive Learning Software Market is expected to grow by $ 384.99 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Adaptive Learning Software Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the adaptive learning software market and it is poised to grow by $ 384.99 mn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 11% during the forecast period. Our reports on adaptive learning software market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03859340/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing need for personalized learning and inclusion of analytics. In addition, the increasing need for personalized learning is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The adaptive learning software market analysis includes end-user segment and geographic landscapes



The adaptive learning software market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Ed-tech companies

• Educational institutions

• Corporate sectors



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the rising government regulations in adaptive learning as one of the prime reasons driving the adaptive learning software market growth during the next few years.

The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our adaptive learning software market covers the following areas:

• Adaptive learning software market sizing

• Adaptive learning software market forecast

• Adaptive learning software market industry analysis"





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03859340/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

