The Global Adhesive Tapes Market is expected to grow by $17.02 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period

Global Adhesive Tapes Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global adhesive tapes market and it is poised to grow by $17.02 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our reports on adhesive tapes market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by Increased construction activities across geographies. In addition, increased demand for eco-friendly products is anticipated to boost the growth of the adhesive tapes market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global adhesive tapes market is segmented as below:

Materials

• Polypropylene

• Paper

• Polyvinyl chloride

• Others



Geographic segmentation

• APAC

• Europe

• MEA

• North America

• South America



Key Trends for adhesive tapes market growth

This study identifies increased demand for eco-friendly products as the prime reasons driving the adhesive tapes market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in adhesive tapes market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the adhesive tapes market, including some of the vendors such as 3M Co., Avery Dennison Corp., Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, Intertape Polymer Group Inc., LINTEC Corp., Lohmann GmbH & Co.KG, Nitto Denko Corp., Scapa Group Plc, Shurtape Technologies LLC and tesa SE.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





