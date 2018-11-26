LONDON, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ADME Toxicology Testing Market Analysis Report By Technology (Cell Culture, OMICS Tech), By Application (Systemic Toxicity, Renal Toxicity), By Method, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025



The global ADME toxicology testing market size is expected to generate a revenue of USD 10.25 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc., exhibiting a CAGR of 11.4% during the forecast period. Factors such as increased need to check late-stage drug failures with adoption of more appropriate toxicity testing methods by pharmaceutical companies is expected to aid revenue generation for the market.



Absorption, distribution, metabolism, and excretion (ADME) toxicology testing is used to test toxic reactions caused by molecules in clinical trials on factors and systemic reactions such as chemical, pharmaceutical, and genetic.These toxicology testing procedures help in effective drug development, which limits or prevents toxic reactions to the body when administered.



Toxicity levels are decided on the results of a series of tests conducted in near natural conditions, which represent almost real-time reactions between the drug and host.



As of 2017, approximately 43.0% of ADME toxicology testing areas carried out are based on cell culture tech. Cell culture technology is adopted widely owing to advantages such as near natural conditions and accurate results obtained at a cellular level.



These assays are conducted for several types of toxic reactions or systems where toxic reactions might take place.Some of the toxicity tests are systemic toxicity, renal toxicity, hepatotoxicity, neurotoxicity, and other toxicities that might result in a living tissue.



Advancements in testing methods are underway and this trend is likely to be picked up by many companies developing drug molecules. This will speed up the drug discovery process and boost market growth.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• The market is driven by increasing ratio of late-stage drug failures, resulting in loss of valuable time and investment for drug development. Growth and increasing adoption of OMICS technology is also expected to boost revenue generation in the coming years

• North America is the largest market for ADME toxicology testing owing to presence of large number of pharmaceutical companies competing for commercial launch of novel molecules

• Developing regions of Asia Pacific and Latin America are set to grow considerably as many multinational and local players are striving to enter the market. They are also looking improve their hold in markets that present innovation and growth opportunities

• Some of the key players in this market are Accelrys Inc.; Agilent Technologies, Inc.; Albany Molecular Research Inc.; Beckman Coulter Inc.; Catalent Inc.; Charles River Laboratories International Inc.; AbbVie; Actelion Pharmaceuticals; Amgen; Biocon; BioMarin; Boehringer Ingelheim; Bristol-Myers Squibb; Cipla; and CymaBay Therapeutics.



