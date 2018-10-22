The Global Adult Diaper Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% during the period 2018-2022

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Adult Diapers



Adult diapers can be necessary for adults with various conditions, such as incontinence, mobility impairment, severe diarrhea, or dementia.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840417



Technavio's analysts forecast the Global Adult Diaper Market to grow at a CAGR of 7.30% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the adult diaper market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the retail sales of adult diapers across the globe.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, adult diaper market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• DSG International

• Essity

• First Quality Enterprises

• Kao Corporation

• Kimberly-Clark

• Unicharm

Market driver

• Growing awareness and adoption of diapers for adults in developing regions

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Fluctuating prices of raw materials

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growth in online retail for personal hygiene products

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?

• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p02840417



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

