The Global Aggregates Market is expected to grow by $108.88 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Aggregates Market 2023-2027

The analyst has been monitoring the aggregates market and it is poised to grow by $108.88 bn during 2023-2027, accelerating at a CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. Our report on the aggregates market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195348/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising investments in the construction sector, increasing investments in railway infrastructure, and the increasing number of smart cities.



The aggregates market is segmented as below:

By Application

â€¢ Concrete

â€¢ Road base and coverings

â€¢ Others



By Product

â€¢ Crushed stone

â€¢ Sand and gravel

â€¢ Others



By Geographical Landscape

â€¢ APAC

â€¢ Europe

â€¢ North America

â€¢ Middle East and Africa

â€¢ South America



This study identifies the increasing preference for pea gravel over crushed stone as one of the prime reasons driving the aggregates market growth during the next few years. Also, the emergence of hydraulic cement concrete and increasing demand for recycled aggregates will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the aggregates market covers the following areas:

â€¢ Aggregates market sizing

â€¢ Aggregates market forecast

â€¢ Aggregates market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aggregates market vendors that include Adbri Ltd., Anglo American plc, Boral Ltd., Buzzi Unicem SpA, Carmeuse Coordination Center SA, CEMEX SAB de CV, China Resources Holdings Co. Ltd., CRH Plc, EUROCEMENT Group, Fisher Sand and Gravel Co., HeidelbergCement AG, Holcim Ltd., Irving Materials Inc., LSR Group, Martin Marietta Materials Inc., Rogers Group Inc., Sika AG, UEM Group Berhad, Vicat SA, and Vulcan Materials Co. Also, the aggregates market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavioâ€™s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06195348/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker