The Global Agricultural Rollers Market is Expected to Grow by $ 285.80 mn, Progressing at a CAGR of Over 1% During Forecast Period

To enhance the physical and chemical properties of soil, residues such as straw and leaves are incorporated in it at an adequate level. Residue management helps in the conservation of carbon and mitigates the emission of greenhouse gas (GHG) into the atmosphere. It can also help reduce erosion, improve soil quality, maintain soil moisture, and reduce nutrient run-off. Agricultural rollers can be used to push down rocks, level the ground, and break down residue for harvest. Agricultural rollers also shatter the root ball structure of crops, which aid in the residue decomposition. The growth of the market will be positively impacted by the agricultural rollers on residue management.

COVID-19 is expected to have Negative and Inferior impact on market growth. Even if the spread of virus is contained, we expect it to take more than two quarters (six months) to reach a normal state of economic activity. In the short term, the market demand will show At Par growth.

50% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China is the key market for agricultural rollers market in APAC. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The agricultural rollers market growth in APAC can be attributed to the presence of government initiatives that support sustainable agricultural practices.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Know About the Key Opportunities and Growth of Agricultural Rollers Market in Agricultural & Farm Machinery Industry

The agricultural rollers market is segmented by product (hydraulic and non-hydraulic) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, South America, and MEA).

Compared to non-hydraulic agricultural rollers, hydraulic agricultural rollers are easy to operate. The increasing availability of hydraulic agricultural rollers is expected to drive the growth of the global agricultural rollers market during the forecast period.

The agricultural rollers market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as product differentiation to compete in the market.

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

Rising demand for efficient residue management of soil

Growing focus on smooth and quality seedbed preparation

Government support for the purchase of agricultural equipment

Market Challenges

Potential risks associated with rolling agricultural fields

Rising threat from agricultural implements with built-in rollers

Increased availability of pre-used models of agricultural rollers

Companies Mentioned

Ag Shield Manufacturing

Bach-Run Farms Ltd.

Degelman Industries Ltd.

Fleming Agri-Products Ltd.

Grahl Manufacturing

HORSCH Maschinen GmbH

Kubota Corp.

Remlinger Mfg. Co.

Rite Way Mfg. Co. Ltd.

Walter Watson Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by Product

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

