The Global Aircraft De-Icing Market is expected to grow by USD 1.13 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

Global Aircraft De-Icing Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024 and it is poised to grow by USD 1.13 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024 provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising procurement of new aircraft. In addition, advances in de-icing equipment is anticipated to boost the growth of the global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024 as well.



Market Segmentation

The global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024 is segmented as below:

Product:

• De-icing Systems



• Deicer Truck



• De-icing Chemicals And Fluids



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024 growth

This study identifies advances in de-icing equipment as the prime reasons driving the global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024 growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global aircraft de-icing market 2020-2024, including some of the vendors such as BASF SE, Clariant International Ltd., Dow Inc., General Atomics, John Bean Technologies Corp., Kiitokori Group, Kilfrost Ltd., Textron Inc., Vestergaard Co. AS and United Technologies Corp. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



