Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market: About this market

This aircraft decorative laminates market analysis considers sales from both film laminates and reinforced laminates. Our analysis also considers the sales of aircraft decorative laminates in APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA. In 2018, the film laminates segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as new product introductions and the ability of film laminates to increase the longevity of aircraft interiors will play a significant role in the film laminates segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global aircraft decorative laminates market report looks at factors such as rise in need for the development of lightweight aircraft interiors, growing focus on retrofitting of aircraft interiors, and increasing demand for high-pressure laminates (HPLs) in aircraft. However, uncertainties in the concerns associated with the use of decorative laminates, delay in aircraft deliveries, and stringent regulatory norms may hamper the growth of the aircraft decorative laminates industry over the forecast period.



Global Aircraft Decorative Laminates Market: Overview

Increasing demand for high-pressure laminates (HPLs) in aircraft

An HPL is used on windows, doors, and the flooring of the aircraft offering durability than a low-pressure laminate (LPL) as it is manufactured under high pressure. HPLs are fire-resistant, flame-retardant, abrasion-resistant, and impact-resistant, hygienic, harmless, and non-toxic. This benefits of HPLs help increase their demand leading to the expansion of the global aircraft decorative laminates market at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

Rise in use of innovative fiber-reinforced laminates

Fiber-metal laminates (FML) and pineapple leaf fiber (PALF) are types of innovative fiber-reinforced laminates. FML offers a reduction in weight as compared to current metallic structures. It also offers damage tolerance, and resistance to fatigue, impact, fire, and corrosion. On the other hand, PALF also helps increase fuel efficiency and sustainability by lowering the overall weight of the aircraft. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global aircraft decorative laminates market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading aircraft decorative laminates manufacturers, that include DUNMORE Corp., ISOVOLTA AG, Schneller LLC, Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd., Toray Industries Inc.

Also, the aircraft decorative laminates market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.



