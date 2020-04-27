The Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market is expected to grow by $ 46.93 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, April 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Airport Non-Aeronautical Revenue Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the airport non-aeronautical revenue market and it is poised to grow by $ 46.93 billion during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period. Our reports on airport non-aeronautical revenue market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the evolving sophisticated airport terminals, growing transit and transfer passenger traffic, and implementation of hub-and-spoke network. In addition, evolving sophisticated airport terminals is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The airport non-aeronautical revenue market analysis includes service segment and geographic landscapes

The airport non-aeronautical revenue market is segmented as below

By Service

• Concessionaires

• Parking and car rentals

• Land rental

• Terminal rent by airlines

• Other services



By Geographic Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies progression of airport cities and aerotropolis concepts as one of the prime reasons driving the airport non-aeronautical revenue market growth during the next few years. Also, development of smart airport strategies, and evolution of capsule hotels for passengers will lead to sizable demand in the market.

"The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our airport non-aeronautical revenue market covers the following areas:

• Airport non-aeronautical revenue market sizing

• Airport non-aeronautical revenue market forecast

• Airport non-aeronautical revenue market industry analysis



