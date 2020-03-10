The Global Alkaline Battery Market is expected to grow by USD 493.35 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --



Global Alkaline Battery Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global alkaline battery market and it is poised to grow by USD 493.35 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. Our reports on global alkaline battery market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by favorable characteristics of alkaline batteries.In addition, development of recycled alkaline batteries is anticipated to boost the growth of the global alkaline battery market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global alkaline battery market is segmented as below:

Product:

• Primary Battery



• Secondary Battery



Geographic Segmentation:

• North America



• APAC



• Europe



• South America



• MEA



Key Trends for global alkaline battery market growth

This study identifies development of recycled alkaline batteries as the prime reasons driving the global alkaline battery market growth during the next few years.



Prominent vendors in global alkaline battery market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the global alkaline battery market, including some of the vendors such as Camelion Batterien GmbH, Duracell Inc., Energizer Holdings Inc., FDK Corp., Gold Peak Industries (Holdings) Ltd., Maxell Holdings Ltd., Panasonic Corp., Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., Toshiba International Corp. and and Zhejiang Mustang Battery Co. Ltd. .

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



