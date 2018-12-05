The Global Alkyd Resin Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2019-2023
NEW YORK, Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Alkyd Resin
Alkyd resin are polyester resins produced by heating polyhydric alcohols with polybasic acids/ anhydrides. Alkyd resins are the key ingredients used in paints and coating compositions. Alkyd resins are used as protective coatings owning to good compatibility, weathering properties, and low cost in various applications.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global alkyd resin market to grow at a CAGR of 6.78% during the period 2019-2023.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global alkyd resin market for 2019-2023. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of alkyd resin in different applications
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Alkyd Resin Market 2019-2023, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• Akzo Nobel
• Arkema
• BASF
• Evonik Industries
• PPG Industries
• W. R. Grace
Market driver
• Increasing construction activities in China
Market challenge
• Stringent VOC regulations
Market trend
• Increasing demand for waterborne coatings
Key questions answered in this report
• What will the market size be in 2023 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
