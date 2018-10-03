The global allergic rhinitis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3%
NEW YORK, Oct. 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Oral Antihistamines, Intranasal Corticosteroids, Intranasal Antihistamines, Immunotherapy and Vaccines
The global allergic rhinitis drugs market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% in the first half of the forecast period. The market is estimated at $12.2bn in 2017 and $14.3bn in 2022.
Report Scope
- Global Allergic Rhinitis Drugs Market forecasts from 2018-2028
- Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for allergic rhinitis drugs, our investigation shows forecasts to 2028 for the following submarkets:
- Intranasal Antihistamines
- Intranasal Corticosteroids
- Oral Antihistamines
- Immunotherapy and Vaccines
- How will leading allergic rhinitis drugs perform to 2028 at world level? Our study forecasts individual revenues of these 27 products:
- Patanase
- Astepro
- Astelin
- Dymista
- Nasonex
- Avamys
- Veramyst
- Flixonase
- Rhinocort
- Omnaris
- Nasacort
- Beconase
- Qnasl
- Zetonna
- Allegra
- Zyrtec
- Claritin
- Xyzal
- Allelock
- Clarinex
- Ebastel
- Talion
- Staloral
- Alutard SQ
- Grazax
- Ragwitek
- Generic Azelastine
- This report provides individual revenue forecasts to 2028 for these regional and national markets:
- US
- EU5 - Germany, UK, France, Italy and Spain
- China
- Japan
- India
- Russia
- Brazil
- Rest of the World
Each national market is further segmented by submarket.
- Our work provides analysis and sales forecast of the leading companies in the allergic rhinitis drugs market:
- GlaxoSmithKline (GSK)
- Merck & Co
- Sanofi
- Johnson & Johnson
- ALK-Abello
- UCB
- Kyowo Hako Kirin
- Stallergenes Greer
- This report discusses the trends and development in the allergic rhinitis pipeline
- Our study discusses strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats as well as porter's five forces analysis of the global allergic rhinitis drugs market
