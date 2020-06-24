The Global Alpha Olefins Market is expected to grow by 1209.22 k MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Alpha Olefins Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the alpha olefins market and it is poised to grow by 1209.22 k MT during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Our reports on alpha olefins market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing demand for rubber chemicals and high demand for alpha olefins in the automotive sector.

The alpha olefins market analysis includes type segment and geographic landscape.



The alpha olefins market is segmented as below:



By Type

• 1-Hexene

• 1-Butene

• 1-Octene

• 1-Decene

• Others



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the use of alpha-olefins as synthetic drilling fluids as one of the prime reasons driving the alpha olefins market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our alpha olefins market covers the following areas:

• Alpha olefins market sizing

• Alpha olefins market forecast

• Alpha olefins market industry analysis



