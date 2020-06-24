The Global Alternative Credentials Market is expected to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Alternative credentials market for higher education 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the alternative credentials market for higher education and it is poised to grow by $ 1.18 bn during 2020-2024 progressing at a CAGR of 17% during the forecast period. Our reports on alternative credentials market for higher education provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048477/?utm_source=PRN





The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the widening skills gap and the availability of open educational resources.

The alternative credentials market for higher education analysis include product segment and geographic landscape.



The alternative credentials market for higher education is segmented as below:



By Product

• Non-credit training courses

• Non-credit certificate programs

• Digital badges

• Competency-based Education

• Bootcamps



By Geographic Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the inefficiency of traditional degree programs as one of the prime reasons driving the alternative credentials market for higher education growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our alternative credentials market for higher education covers the following areas:

• Alternative credentials market for higher education sizing

• Alternative credentials market for higher education forecast

• Alternative credentials market for higher education industry analysis



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05048477/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

