The Global Ambient Food Packaging Market is forescasted to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% during the period 2018-2022

LONDON, Oct. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

About Ambient Food Packaging



Ambient food packaging refers to the packaging of food products into different kinds of packets, by pasteurizing and sterilizing to increase its shelf life.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3009229



Technavio's analysts forecast the global ambient food packaging market to grow at a CAGR of 3.94% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global ambient food packaging market for 2018-2022. This market research report offers a comprehensive analysis of the market segmentation by application (meat, poultry, and seafood, pasta and noodle, sauces, dressings, and condiments, fruit and vegetables, and other food).



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Ambient Food Packaging Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Amcor

• Bemis Company

• Mondi

• RPC Group

• SIG



Market driver

• Emergence of organized retail and e-commerce

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• Safety concerns associated with ambient food

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• High demand for plastic packaging

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/3009229



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

SOURCE ReportBuyer

Related Links

http://www.reportbuyer.com

