The global ambulatory services market size is expected to reach USD 4.3 trillion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.1%, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Easy availability of advanced products along with technological developments in surgeries to reduce cost and treatment time is expected to be one of the key factors boosting the global market growth. Other prominent factors driving the industry include rising incidences of chronic diseases and growing geriatric population.



Ambulatory services are likely to witness high growth in the coming years due to increasing number of surgeries and availability of same-day surgeries at low cost with better medical services.In addition, availability of private and public funding across various regions will drive the market further.



According to the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project (HCUP), in 2014, 17.2 million surgeries were performed in Ambulatory Surgical Centers (ASCs) and 22 million surgeries in hospital outpatient settings. In addition, various M&A activities by key participants are anticipated to propel the market.



For instance, in December 2015, Premier Emergency Medical Specialists was acquired by AmSurg.This acquisition helped AmSurg enter the emergency medicine specialty.



Technological advancements pertaining to diagnosis and minimally invasive surgeries are likely to reduce complications and help shorten hospital stays, thereby boosting market growth. For instance, in January 2017, Arterys, Inc. received FDA approval to commercialize Arterys Cardio DL, the first technology that uses a cloud-based deep learning algorithm for cardiac imaging.



• High government expenditure for the development of ambulatory facilities to increase accessibility and reduce treatment costs is expected to propel the market growth

• Primary care offices accounted for the largest share of the market in 2018 due to cost-effective treatment and easy accessibility for diagnosis and treatment

• Surgical specialty is anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment in the forecast period due to a rise in demand for minimally invasive procedures

• In addition, preference for nonsurgical and minimally invasive procedures has led to the growth of plastic surgery centers

• According to the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, in 2016, 7.6 million cosmetic procedures were performed on people aged between 40 and 54 years

• North America held the largest market share and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period due to the availability of advanced diagnostics

• APAC is likely to witness significant growth due to rising cases of angle closure glaucoma and myopia and development of emergency care outside traditional hospital settings

• Some of the key companies in the market are Surgery Partners; Envision Healthcare; IntegraMed America, Inc.; Symbion, Inc.; Terveystalo; NueHealth; Aspen Healthcare; and Medical Facilities Corporation



