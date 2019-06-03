NEW YORK, June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05779580/?utm_source=PRN







The global anaesthesia drugs market is expected to reach $11.8bn in 2024 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019-2024. The local anaesthesia segment accounted for the largest share in the anaesthesia drugs market in 2018.



Report Scope

• Global Anaesthesia Drugs Market forecasts from 2019-2029



Along with revenue prediction for the overall world market for anaesthesia drugs market, our investigation shows forecasts to 2029 for the market segmented by type:

• Local Anaesthesia Drugs

• General Anaesthesia Drugs



This report also provides revenue forecast to 2029 for these local anaesthesia drugs:

• Benzocaine

• Bupivacaine

• Chloroprocaine

• Lidocaine

• Prilocaine

• Ropivacaine

• Others



This report also provides revenue forecast to 2029 for these general anaesthesia drugs:

• Desflurane

• Dexmedetomidine

• Midazolam

• Propofol

• Remifentanil

• Sevoflurane

• Others



This report shows forecasts to 2029 for the market segmented by route of administration:

• Inhalation Anaesthesia Drugs

• Intravenous Anaesthesia Drugs

• Topical Anaesthesia Drugs



Our analyses show individual revenue forecasts to 2029 for these regional and national markets:

• North America: US and Canada

• Europe: Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific: Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific

• RoW: Brazil, Mexico, Russia, South Africa



Each regional and national market is further segmented by type, drug and route of administration.



This report discusses these selected leading companies:

• Baxter International, Inc.

• AbbVie

• PAION AG

• Pfizer

• Hameln Pharmaceuticals

• AstraZeneca

• Fresenius Kabi

• Maruishi Pharmaceuticals

• Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc



Depending on data availability, we provide for each company: a company overview, financial information, recent development, product portfolio and a SWOT analysis.

• This report discusses promising drug candidates which are under development for the anaesthesia drugs market.

• Our study discusses trends as well as factors that drive and challenge the anaesthesia drugs market.



This study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the anaesthesia drugs market. You find data, trends and predictions.

