NEW YORK, July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Analytics As A Service Market Research Report by Type (Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics), by Solution (Customer Analytics, Financial Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Network Analytics, and Risk Analytics), by Services, by Deployment, by Verticals - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



The Global Analytics As A Service Market is expected to grow from USD 9,010.59 Million in 2019 to USD 42,850.07 Million by the end of 2025 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 29.67%.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Analytics As A Service to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:



On the basis of Type, the Analytics As A Service Market is studied across Descriptive Analytics, Diagnostic Analytics, Predictive Analytics, and Prescriptive Analytics.



On the basis of Solution, the Analytics As A Service Market is studied across Customer Analytics, Financial Analytics, Marketing Analytics, Network Analytics, Risk Analytics, Sales Analytics, Supply Chain Analytics, and Web and Social Media Analytics. The Customer Analytics further studied across Customer Behavior Analysis, Customer Segmentation and Clustering, and Loyalty and Customer Experience Management. The Financial Analytics further studied across Asset and Liability Management, Budgetary Control Management, General Ledger Management, Payables and Receivables Management, and Profitability Management. The Marketing Analytics further studied across Marketing Campaign Monitoring, Predictive Modeling, Product Or Service Development Strategies, and Yield Management. The Network Analytics further studied across Intelligent Network Optimization and Traffic Management. The Risk Analytics further studied across Credit and Market Risk Management, Cyber Risk Management, and Operational Risk Management. The Sales Analytics further studied across Sales Lifecycle Management and Sales Reps Efficiency Optimization. The Supply Chain Analytics further studied across Distribution and Logistics Optimization, Inventory Optimization, Manufacturing Analysis, Sales and Operations Planning, and Supply Chain Planning and Procurement. The Web and Social Media Analytics further studied across Performance Monitoring, Search Engine Optimization, and Social Media Management.



On the basis of Services, the Analytics As A Service Market is studied across Consulting Services, Managed Services, and Support & Maintenance Services.



On the basis of Deployment, the Analytics As A Service Market is studied across Hybrid Cloud, Private Cloud, and Public Cloud.



On the basis of Verticals, the Analytics As A Service Market is studied across Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance, Energy and Utility, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Retail and Wholesale, Telecommunication and IT, Transportation and Logistics, and Travel and Hospitality.



On the basis of Geography, the Analytics As A Service Market is studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas region is studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific region is studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa region is studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.



Company Usability Profiles:

The report deeply explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Analytics As A Service Market including Computer Science Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Enterprise, International Business Machines Corporation, Oracle Corporation, and SAS Institute.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Analytics As A Service Market on the basis of Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies. The Competitive Strategic Window helps the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. During a forecast period, it defines the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth.



Cumulative Impact of COVID-19:

COVID-19 is an incomparable global public health emergency that has affected almost every industry, so for and, the long-term effects projected to impact the industry growth during the forecast period. Our ongoing research amplifies our research framework to ensure the inclusion of underlaying COVID-19 issues and potential paths forward. The report is delivering insights on COVID-19 considering the changes in consumer behavior and demand, purchasing patterns, re-routing of the supply chain, dynamics of current market forces, and the significant interventions of governments. The updated study provides insights, analysis, estimations, and forecast, considering the COVID-19 impact on the market.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on sulfuric acid offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyzes the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and new product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Analytics As A Service Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Analytics As A Service Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Analytics As A Service Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Analytics As A Service Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Analytics As A Service Market?

6. What are the modes and strategic moves considered suitable for entering the Global Analytics As A Service Market?



