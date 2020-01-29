The Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market is expected to grow by USD 9.85 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anesthesia Face Masks Market 2020-2024

The analyst has been monitoring the global anesthesia face masks market and it is poised to grow by USD 9.85 mn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. Our reports on anesthesia face masks market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising number of surgical procedures. In addition, technological advances in anesthesia is anticipated to boost the growth of the anesthesia face masks market as well.



Market Segmentation

The global anesthesia face masks market is segmented as below:

Product

• Disposable Face Masks

• Reusable Face Masks



Geographic segmentation

• Asia

• Europe

• North America

• ROW



Key Trends for anesthesia face masks market growth

This study identifies technological advances in anesthesia as the prime reasons driving the anesthesia face masks market growth during the next few years.

Prominent vendors in anesthesia face masks market

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the anesthesia face masks market, including some of the vendors such as Ambu AS, Armstrong Medical Ltd., General Electric Co., HSINER Co. Ltd., Intersurgical Ltd., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Smiths Group Plc, Teleflex Inc. and Vyaire Medical Inc.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.





