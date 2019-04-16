NEW YORK, April 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --



Animal Feed Additives Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Acidifiers, Feed Enzymes, Antioxidants), By Livestock, And Segment Forecast, 2019 - 2025



The global animal feed additives market size is expected to reach USD 47.32 billion by 2025 It is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Focus on improving overall feed yield has been a critical factor for the surge in feed additives demand. Increasing the consumption of meat and milk products as a source of protein and other essential nutrients is expected to further fuel the growth.



Feed additives are considered an integral part of animal feed.Additives act as a catalyst that help disease prevention in animals, improve weight gain, vitamin intake, feed digestion, and conversion; thereby enhancing the quality of meat production.



This factor is anticipated to propel the global demand over the forecast period.



The animal feed additives must comply with Regulation (EC) 999/2001, Regulation (EU) 142/2011, and Regulation (EC) 1069/2009.The production order in the installation should be predefined complying with the standards laid by the regulatory bodies.



In addition, the production order must be registered and defined as these will be taken into consideration during transferring the formulation up to production.



Saponins and tanins are gaining wide acceptance from animal feed additives market.In ruminant animals, the most important applications of tanins are to control intestinal parasites, pathogenic bacteria load, and animal pasture bloat.



Strong protein affinity of tanins contributes towards reducing protein degradation which further helps improve production efficiency and protein utilization in the rumen.



Further key findings from the report suggest:

• In terms of revenue, Asia Pacific emerged as the fastest growing region. Countries, particularly India and China are anticipated to witness remarkable growth in the next seven years

• Poultry, with a market share of more than 38% by volume, emerged as the largest livestock segment in the past

• The animal feed additives market is partially consolidated and competitive, with the presence of major global players

• Some of the key companies are AFB International; Alltech, Kemin Industries Inc.; Evonik; DuPont; DSM; Nutreco N.V.; Archer Daniels Midland; and Cargill; among others.



