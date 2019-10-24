The Global Animal Feed Additives Market to Reach Revenues of Over $30 Billion by 2024 - Market Research by Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Arizton's recent research report, Animal Feed Additives Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2019–2024 is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 3% during the forecast period.

Key Highlights Offered in the Report:

1. Owing to the higher demand for seafood, growing fishing industries, and booming aquafeed industry, aquaculture feed additives is expected to emerge the fastest growing segment during the forecast period.

2. Organic feed additives are the most preferred types. Also, 80% of manufacturers are agreeing that the future animal feeds will be organic based.

3. Liquid additives are easy to mix with the feed and offers ease of consumption for animals. However, the demand for dry feed additives is expected to grow at a over CAGR of 6% during the forecast period.

4. Probiotics and enzymes are the next most popular additives and are widely adopted by animal farmers.

5. Phytobiotics are derived from herbs, spices, and plant extracts (such as essential oils). Industry leaders such as Delacon, Cargill, and BIOMINI consider them to be solutions for conventional and free-from antibiotic animal nutrition. The demand for phytobiotics is likely is to grow at a CAGR of approximately 9% during the forecast period.

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2018−2024

Market Dynamics – Leading trends, growth drivers, restraints, and investment opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis by products, species, form type, and geography.

Competitive Landscape – Profile of 7 key vendors and 14 other vendors.

Animal Feed Additives Market – Segmentation

Poultry is the largest segment in the animal feed additives market and accounted for a market share of over 30% in 2018. The growing awareness of feed additives, the increased demand for poultry products, and the ease of availability are driving the demand for additives.

Amino acids are the most commonly used feed additives and accounted for almost 25% of the global feed additive market in 2018. Amino acids help in healthy and efficient growth. They reduce the environmental impact of livestock, thus promoting the efficient use of grains.

Eubiotics comprise probiotics and prebiotics, the most important feed additives, which are growing at significant CAGR during the forecast period. They help in maintaining the optimal balance of the microflora in the gastrointestinal tract of the livestock, thus optimizing the nutrition absorption.

Market Segmentation by Product

Amino Acids

Antibiotics

Eubiotics

Enzymes

Vitamins

Minerals

Market Segmentation by Species

Poultry

Cattle

Swine

Aquaculture

Others (equine and pet animals)

Market Segmentation by Form Type

Liquid

Dry

Market Segmentation by Geography

North America

Europe

MEA

APAC

Latin America

Animal Feed Additives Market – Dynamics

The demand for sustainable food is a new and major trend in the animal feed additives market. Consumers are concerned about animal welfare, nutrition, and their impact on the environment. This has led a joint impact and resulted in change in the animal feed industry, thereby acting as a catalyst for animal feed additive market. The demand for feed phosphates is increasing as they help to improve meat quality and are important for proper development of animals to obtain good quality products. Developing markets of the APAC region, especially Southeast Asia and East Asia are likely to drive the demand for phosphates feed during the forecast period.

Key Drivers and Trends fueling Market Growth:

Reduction in the Use of Antibiotics

Increased Demand for Phosphates in Animal Feed

Growing Trend of Premium Breeding and Organic Production

Animal Feed Additives Market – Geography

Compared to the developed economies, the animal feed additives market is in the nascent stage in various countries of Middle East and Africa. These regions can turn out to be potential markets for the adoption of feed additives, provided they have sufficient infrastructural growth and high animal production in a sustainable manner. APAC is the largest market for feed additives globally. A large number of the livestock population in the region, coupled with a high demand for animal feed is driving the demand for feed additives.

Major Vendors

ADM

Alltech

BASF Group

Cargill

DSM

DuPont

Nutreco

Other vendors include – AB Vista, Adisseo, Advanced Enzymes, Biovet, Boehringer Ingelheim, Chr. Hansen, Elanco, Evonik, Kemin, Lallemand, Land O' Lakes, Novozymes, Perstorp, and Zoetis

