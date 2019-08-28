NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: About this market

This anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market analysis considers sales from oncology, neurology, and immunology. Our analysis also considers the sales of anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) in Asia, Europe, North America, and ROW. In 2018, the oncology segment had a significant market share, and this trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Factors such as growing awareness of cancer treatment through anti-CD20 mABs will help the oncology segment to maintain its market position. Also, our global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market report looks at factors such as increased use of combination therapies, high target affinity, and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs, and strong pipeline and recent approvals. However, adverse effects of anti-CD20 mABs, the introduction of rituximab biosimilars, and the emergence of alternative therapies may hamper the growth of the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) industry over the forecast period.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810949/?utm_source=PRN

Global Anti-CD20 Monoclonal Antibodies (mABs) Market: Overview

High target affinity and specificity of anti-CD20 mABs

Anti-CD20 mABs are proven highly effective as target therapies in treating CD20-related indications. These antibodies attack CD20 antigen on cancer cells, unlike conventional therapies. The growing R&D in this space and positive results of clinical trials for late-stage molecules will support the growth prospects of the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market, leading it at a CAGR of over 9% during the forecast period.

Development of CD20 bispecific antibodies

The bispecific antibodies are a combination of two or more antigens into a single product and can bind two or more specific targets, more than one pathway at the target disease. The blocking of the several biological pathways allows bispecific antibodies to display a synergistic effect, which is unachievable with a mixture of monospecific antibodies. This helps in optimizing expenses by reducing the cost of drug development and clinical trials. This development is expected to have a positive impact on the overall market growth.

Competitive Landscape

With the presence of several major players, the global anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market is fragmented. This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) manufacturers, that include Amgen Inc., Celltrion Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc.

Also, the anti-CD20 monoclonal antibodies (mABs) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05810949/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

