The Global Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, 2018-2023 - RFID Technology is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR

The "Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market by Technology, Usage Feature, End-Use Sector, and Region - Global Forecast to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for anti-counterfeit packaging is projected to grow from USD 5.3 billion in 2018 to reach USD 9.4 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 12.1%.

The anti-counterfeit packaging market is driven by factors such as the increasing number of counterfeit products in the market, growing brand awareness among buyers about product information, the expansion of the e-commerce industry, developments in printing technologies, and concerns regarding the impact of counterfeit packaging on the brand image of products. The clothing & apparel sector is projected to be the fastest-growing end-use sector in the next five years.

Due to stringent laws & regulations enacted by the government in various countries and increasing importance given to packaging security by manufacturers, the demand for anti-counterfeit packaging technologies is projected to grow in this sector. Emerging markets in the Asia-Pacific region have widened the application of anti-counterfeit packaging in the packaging industry. The high set-up costs is a major restraint for the anti-counterfeit packaging market.



RFID technology is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



The RFID technology is projected to grow at the highest rate between 2018 and 2023. The RFID technology reads and captures information stored on the tag attached to the product. RFID technologies are extensively used in the packaging industry as they include tags, readers, and software services. By using tags and readers, products can be traced in seconds; this helps improve and track the supply chain process from the production units through distribution and retailing.



Asia-Pacific region to record the fastest growth during the forecast period



The Asia-Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market during the forecast period, followed by North America. In the Asia-Pacific, China is projected to be the largest consumer for anti-counterfeit packaging, followed by Japan. China, with its growing food & beverage and pharmaceutical & healthcare industries, is projected to drive the anti-counterfeit packaging market. The growing inclination toward convenient products is projected to impact the anti-counterfeit packaging market in Japan.



Topics Covered



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Regional Scope

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Units

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Breakdown of Primaries

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Research Assumptions & Limitations

2.4.1 Assumptions

2.4.2 Limitations



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Developed Economies to Witness Higher Demand for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

4.2 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Technology

4.3 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Usage-Feature

4.4 US Accounted for the Largest Share in the North American Region in 2017

4.5 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By End-Use Sector

4.6 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: Geographic Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Laws & Regulations Enforced by Governments

5.2.1.2 Increasing Focus of Manufacturers on Anti-Counterfeit Packaging

5.2.1.3 Maintaining an Efficient Supply Chain

5.2.1.4 Growth of the Parent Industry

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Existence of Technologies that are Deterrent to Counterfeiters

5.2.2.2 Huge Setup Costs

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Growing Demand in Emerging Industrial Markets

5.2.3.2 Remote Authentication of Products

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Spreading Awareness of Anti-Counterfeit Technologies for Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Used By Manufacturers Among Consumers

5.2.4.2 High Research & Development Investment



6 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Barcode

6.3 RFID (Radio-Frequency Identification)

6.4 Hologram

6.5 Taggants

6.6 Inks & Watermarks

6.7 Others



7 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Usage Feature

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Overt Features

7.3 Covert Features



8 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By End-Use Sector

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Footwear

8.3 Clothing & Apparels



9 Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

9.6 South America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Market Rank of Key Players

10.3 Competitive Situations & Trends

10.3.1 Agreements, Contracts, Collaborations, Joint Ventures and Partnerships

10.3.2 Acquisitions

10.3.3 Technological Advancements and New Product Launches

10.3.4 Expansions & Investments



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Avery Dennison Corporation

11.2 CCL Industries Inc.

11.3 3M Company

11.4 E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

11.5 Zebra Technologies Corporation

11.6 Sicpa Holding S.A.

11.7 Alpvision S.A.

11.8 Applied Dna Sciences Inc.

11.9 Savi Technology Inc.

11.10 Authentix Inc.

11.11 Ampacet Corporation

11.12 3D AG

11.13 Tracelink Inc.

11.14 Advance Track & Trace

11.15 Brandwatch Technologies

11.16 Impinj Inc.

11.17 Trutag Technologies Inc.

11.18 Arjo Solutions

11.19 Microtag Temed Ltd.

11.20 Agfa Graphics



